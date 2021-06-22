Rowdy times 100

Kyle Busch and his crew celebrate his 100th career Xfinity Series win. GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — On a historic weekend for Wilson County when racing returned to Nashville Superspeedway, Kyle (Rowdy) Busch made NASCAR history with his Xfinity record 100th win in the series.

In NSS’s first overtime race, Busch took the lead at the start of Stage 2 and had the dominant car until a series of Stage 3 cautions had Justin Allgeier on his heels.

But Busch chose the high lane on each restart and took his second Xfinity checkered flag. He has two Truck Series wins and an ARCA victory from NSS’ first incarnation.

Only Richard Petty (200 wins) and David Pearson (105) won more than 100 in a series, both in Cup. He blew past Mark Martin’s 49 Xfinity wins long ago, before NASCAR began limiting the number of races Cup regulars could run each year in other series.

‘I can’t fathom right now what 100 really means,” Busch said. “It’ll be something to look back on when it’s all over and I’m in a rocking chair.”

Returning to the track which had been dormant for a decade, Busch picked up where he left off in 2011, winning the pole with a speed of 157.396 mph.

“It was way racier than I remember Nashville being in the past,” Busch said. “We used to come here and it was always bottom lane, be on the bottom. If you ever got off the bottom, you were pretty much getting passed.

“That’s the way it was at the end. But at the beginning and middle part of the race, you could go way high and come down the middle, stay high, wherever you wanted to be. Way wider than I remember it being.”

But it was Austin Cindric, who started No. 2, who took the early lead. Busch fell to third before passing Harrison Burton for second on Lap 17.

Cindric led the first 45 laps to win Stage 1 in front of Busch and Hemric.

Busch quickly shot into the lead on the restart for Stage 2. He was threatening to pull away from the field when Stefan Parsons was hit by another car and rammed into the wall in Turn 4, bringing out a caution on Lap 71.

That didn’t stop Busch, who quickly reseized control on the restart. He breezed to the Stage 2 win on Lap 90 ahead of Justin Allgaier and Hemric.

As the Stage 3 laps ticked down, he opened up a four-plus-second lead over Allgeier. Only a Lap 141 caution caused by a blown tire on Brandon Brown’s car sliced time off the lead. At that point, only 17 of the 36 cars were on the lead lap.

But following the restart, Allgeier snagged the lead on Lap 151. A collision between Joe Graf Jr., and Jade Buford between Laps 3 and 4 brought out another caution on Lap 154.

As soon as the green flag flew on Lap 159, Busch passed Allgeier on the outside for the lead.

But a multicar wreck behind them on Lap 160 brought out the caution, this time with Brandon Jones shown as the leader over Busch. But video showed Busch was still in the lead at the time of caution just before the leaders crossed the start-finish line which triggers the scoreboard. The wreck forced points leader Cindric from the race.

“I thought I was clear and got checked into the grass and a pretty hard hit,” Cindric said. “Winning the first stage was great. Just not our day.”

Busch again took the high lane on the restart with 21 laps to go and moved ahead of Allgeier. He was still ahead when Ryan Sieg spun out on Lap 174 for the race’s seventh caution, the fourth over a 48-lap span.

On the restart with 10 laps to go, Busch and Allgeier tussled before Busch, again using the high lane, regained the lead.

But Landon Cassill hit the wall with seven to go, bringing out the yellow once more.

This caution forced a one-lap overtime and Busch pulled away to win by 1.11 seconds over Harrison Burton.

“Overall, I knew our car was really good, really fast,” Busch said. “At the end, I knew if we could clear those guys and I could hit my marks I could pull away.”

“I felt like we put ourselves in a good position,” Allgaier said. “Unfortunately, I didn’t get the push I needed to [at the end].”

Busch’s previous Xfinity win at NSS, in 2009, is remembered for him smashing the trophy guitar with the instrument’s painter, the late Sam Bass, looking on in stunned silence. This time, Busch pretended to play the guitar before hoisting it and motioned as if he were going to slam it to the ground again. But this was in jest as he stopped and started to “play” the guitar again.

In addition to his wife and son, Busch also received congratulations from big brother Kurt Busch, a longtime Cup Series star who joined his brother in Sunday’s Ally 400 Cup race.

Rebecca Hargrove, president and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery, served as grand marshal. New Vanderbilt women’s basketball coach Shea Ralph was the honorary starter.