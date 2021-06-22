Larson dominates Cup debut at Superspeedway

Kyle Larson is shown with the Ally 400 championship trophy and the Gibson guitar. MARK BELLEW • AllHandsFirePhotos

GLADEVILE — A sellout crowd of some 38,000 and millions more on NBCSN saw NASCAR’S Cup Series debut at Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County.

They saw Kyle Larson dominate the field, beating Ross Chastain by 4.3 seconds for his third straight win.

Larson, driving the No. 5 for Hendrick Motorsports 37 years after Geoff Bodine won the last Cup race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway driving the No. 5 for Hendrick, led for 264 laps.

His teammate, William Byron, finished third after the pair posted the two fastest practice times Saturday as Cup cars rolled on the 1.33-mile concrete oval in front of fans for the first time.

Larson led the final 77 laps. The biggest issue for him and the leaders was fuel as, after a string of cautions, the last 68 turns around the track were yellow-free.

Chastain, who started 19th, was on a different pit strategy and appeared poised to take advantage should Larson falter.

But Larson never did on a hot afternoon with temperatures in the 90s.

“It was another good run,” Larson said. “We’ve had probably the best race car on the race track the last month or so.”

Larson, owner Rick Hendrick and crew chief Cliff Daniels sang the praises of the crowd and the staff at NSS, which revived a track which had been dormant for a decade and prepped it to host its first-ever Cup race, showing it to the NASCAR-loving world, in 10 months.

“It felt like old times,” Hendrick said. “It felt good to see fans excited.”

“Hats off to the folks at Nashville Superspeedway,” Daniels said. “Great crowd.”

“I stayed in the city this week and I got to see how pumped all the fans were for the race,” Larson said.

Larson won the traditional Gibson guitar, which was for years designed by the late Sam Bass.

“He did a lot for the sport of NASCAR,” Larson said of Bass. “Cool to win the trophy, a cool trophy. I think that was what we were all racing for, winning that trophy.”

Aric Almirola won the morning pole with a time of 161.992 mph with Kyle Busch .082 slower.

No sooner did the race go green at 3 p.m., some 15 minutes later than scheduled to accommodate late-arriving fans who were caught in traffic on the roads leading to the track on the Rutherford County line, that it went yellow when Quin Houff, who started last in the 39-car field, lost a tire. But that was enough time for Busch to grab the lead before the caution.

Kyle Larson moved ahead of Busch shortly after the green flag returned.

A spinout by Tyler Reddick on Lap 46 brought out a caution just as Larson and Busch were pitting, putting Kurt Busch (Kyle’s older brother) into the lead with Almirola, who had been running third, second.

Kurt Busch then pitted, moving Almirola into the lead with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. second. But both pitted and by the time the green returned, Kyle Busch had recycled back into first place, followed by Lawson.

By the time Lap 54 rolled around, those roles had reversed with Lawson in the lead just before brake failure sent Ryan Blaney into the wall.

Kyle Busch slid back to sixth place with Chase Elliott behind Larson in second place when Justin Haley and Ryan Blaney followed each other to scrape the wall. Larson pitted during the caution, moving Elliott into first place, followed by Kurt Busch and Larson as Stage 1 ended.

By the time Stage 2 went green, it was back to Larson in the lead, followed by Kyle Busch and Stenhouse.

The yellow returned on Lap 132 when Bubba Wallace spun out while running 14th, triggering a round of pit stops.. Larson was leading with Stenhouse second.

Larson remained out and held the lead as racing resumed, only to have Kyle Busch pass him on the restart. But Larson soon regained the lead with Busch second and Stenhouse third. Stenhouse passed Busch to assume second place as the race reached the midway point. Busch had handling problems and fell back to a final 11th place.

Larson built a six-second lead over Stenhouse and at least 10 seconds over the rest of the field before Cole Custer lost his brakes and cut a tire on Lap 174 to bring out another caution, sending the leaders to Pit Road with seven laps left in Stage 2.

Chase Briscoe stayed out and inherited the lead,followed by Reddick and Larson when the race went green on Lap 180.

Larson passed Reddick on Lap 182 and built a two-second lead on Austin Dillon as Stage 2 ended. His teammate, William Byron, cycled into second place as the green flag returned.

Ryan Preece, Friday’s Truck Series winner, spun out on Lap 197 to force another caution. Wallace spun out on Lap 218 as Larson built a 3 ½ -second lead over Byron before they and the other leaders pitted. Ross Chastain stayed out and took first place back into green as Larson beat the others out of Pit Road.

But with fresh tires, Larson and Byron soon passed Chastain to re-assume their first- and second-place positions.

They maintained those positions as Briscoe, running seventh, lost his brakes and grazed the wall in Turn 3, bringing out another caution on Lap 228.

Larson led by over five seconds down the stretch. He did have debris on his front grill, but got behind the lap car driven by J.J. Yeley, enabling the air to blow the trash off.

At that point, it was a fuel mileage game.

“There was plastic and paper on the track all day long,” Larson said. “Fortunately, they never landed on a spot where my temps rose quickly. It was a slow rise.

“I was able to look in my rear mirror and see I was pulling away, so I kept my composure... I was calm and trying to count my laps down, hoping we wouldn’t get another caution.”

A postrace inspection found four loose lug nuts on Chase Elliott’s car, dropping him from 13th to 39th.

Among the pre-race dignitaries were Gov. Bill Lee, CeCe Winans with the invocation, country music singers Chris Janson and John Anderson with a pre-race concert, Priscilla Block with the national anthem and Luke Combs as the grand marshal. Former Tennessee Titan Bernard Pollard was the honorary starter.

NASCAR asked for even more time for fans to come in. But with an NHL playoff game scheduled for Sunday night, a 15-minute delay was all it got from NBCSN.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, a former Tennessee Vol, was on hand as well. He’s been hired by NASCAR as its first-ever growth and engagement advisor.