Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Collier achieves her dream

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapheesa Collier was on the Minnesota Lynx team bus heading to the airport when her phone rang. It was Carol Callan, the director of the U.S. women’s national basketball team. With her teammates behind her on the bus listening and cheering, Collier was told that she had been selected to...

www.journalinquirer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Oscar Schmidt
Person
Teresa Edwards
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Rebecca Lobo
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Ariel Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Minnesota Lynx#Olympian#Usa#Uconn#The U S Olympic#Washington Mystics#The Usa Basketball#Fiba#Americans#Mvp#Unified Team#The Phoenix Mercury#Sun#Ct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Brazil
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBAmediaite.com

‘I Got Hacked!’: Jalen Rose Absolutely Destroys ESPN Colleague Who Brutally Ignored Boston Celtics’ Black Head Coaches

ESPN host and former NBA player Jay Williams has watched his basketball credibility get questioned throughout the last month. First, Williams was slammed by Kevin Durant, with the Brooklyn Nets star claiming the ESPN host fabricated a story for TV purposes. This week, Williams’ NBA clout is again under attack, after he sent a tweet congratulating Ime Udoka for becoming the Boston Celtics’ “first head coach of color.”
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators In Olympic Games: Leanne Wong

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Leanne Wong may not break a sweat in Tokyo later this month, but she'll be there as a member of the US Olympic Gymnastics team. Wong is headed to Japan as a so-called "replacement athlete," meaning she is there should anything befall one of the four gymnasts on Team USA (the incomparable Simone Biles among them) or individual competitor MyKayla Skinner.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Black Enterprise

This Athlete Became a Mom in College, And Still Lived Her Dreams of Competing in Olympic Trials

Student athlete Mikaila Martin became a mom at 21-years-old but that didn’t stop her from living her dreams as a collegiate track and field star. It became her motivation. Martin, who’s now a 24-year-old graduate student, competed in the U.S. Olympic track and field trials. The event was held on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon. Among her team of supporters was her 3-year-old daughter, Camryn, cheering her on to the finish line.
Eugene, ORPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: As Shae Anderson chases her Olympic dream, she stays strong for her father

Shae Anderson knew something was terribly wrong with her father the moment she saw his whole body begin to tremble and his face turn pale. Mark Anderson, a two-time all-America decathlete at UCLA who won the 1980 NCAA championship and still holds the school record in the event, had coached Shae through a busy track season. She was part of a 1,600-meter relay team that finished third at the NCAA championships in a school-record time of 3 minutes, 25.01 seconds and, after a quick turnaround, she reached the final of the women’s 400-meter race at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials in Eugene, Ore., last month.
College SportsJournal Inquirer

UConn's Bueckers preparing for challenges ahead

STORRS — Paige Bueckers enters her second season with the UConn women’s basketball team in a position no other sophomore has been. But after sweeping every national Player of the Year honor that she was eligible for, the reigning Nancy Lieberman Award winner as the nation’s top point guard wants the one thing that eluded her a season ago.
NBA247Sports

Jayson Tatum gives thoughts on getting Kobe Bryant's Team USA number

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum inherited big shoes to fill when he landed Team USA’s No. 10 for the upcoming Olympic Games. That number once belonged to Kobe Bryant, and Tatum said he was honored to take up the mantle. “With this being the first Olympics since we lost him,...
NBAMidland Reporter-Telegram

Aaron Wiggins will stay in the NBA draft, forgoing his senior season at Maryland

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and keep his name in the NBA draft, he told The Washington Post on Monday night. Wiggins could have returned to College Park for his senior season, but the feedback he received from NBA teams in recent weeks gave him confidence in his draft stock.
NBAThe Dickinson Press

Kayla McBride scores 25 to carry Lynx past Wings

Kayla McBride scored 25 points to lift the host Minnesota Lynx to an 85-79 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday in Minneapolis. McBride made 9 of 13 shots from the floor to continue her torrid stretch. She has scored 75 points over the last three games. Sylvia Fowles collected...
NBAPosted by
MassLive.com

Gregg Popovich believes Jayson Tatum is more of a two-way player since first joining Team USA: ‘He knows he can dominate people’

Jayson Tatum will be the first active Celtic to be a member of the Team USA basketball team in the Olympics later this month in Tokyo since Larry Bird in 1992. Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich has been with Tatum during every part of his journey with Team USA, coaching him last in the summer of 2019 during the FIBA World Cup. Two years later, Tatum was a no-brainer selection for the 12-man Team USA Olympics roster this summer and Popovich believes Tatum’s development over the past 24 months is a big reason why.
Oregon StateNBC Sports

Tokyo Olympics: 9 Oregon Ducks named Olympians for Team USA

Tracktown, USA will be well represented in Tokyo this summer. Team USA announced its full roster for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo this summer on Tuesday with nine former/current Oregon Ducks making the final roster. Devon Allen, Matthew Centrowitz, English Gardner, Jenna Prandini and Galen Rupp are all returning Olympians,...
NBAchatsports.com

Dosunmu Used NBA Feedback to Elevate His Game

Ayo Dosunmu, National Basketball Association, NCAA Men's Basketball All-Americans, Kevin Garnett, COVID-19 There's something familiar yet different about the pre-draft process for Ayo Dosunmu. The Illinois All-American guard declared for the NBA Draft in 2020 after a standout sophomore season. COVID-19 altered the pre-draft setup a year ago, but prospects...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Gregg Popovich drops Kevin Durant truth bomb for Team USA

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has joined Team USA in their bid to win gold in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Had he said no, however, Gregg Popovich would still not let him go easily. According to the San Antonio Spurs tactician and current Team USA head coach, he would have...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Gregg Popovich Team USA Practice Availability

Las Vegas, NV — Gregg Popovich spoke to the mediaTuesday after USA Basketball’s first practice. Gregg had high praise for new Celtics Head Coach and his former assistant Ime Udoka: “I couldn’t be more thrilled,…The guy is a stalwart. People overemphasize Os-and-Xs in the league. All the coaches know their Os-and-Xs. It’s basketball. It’s not analytical geometry or something like that. That stuff’s not tough. But to understand how to get the most out of people, to develop relationships with players, to make people accountable, to make them want to play for you are really the keys. He’s got all of that.” Gregg Popovich on Jayson Tatum’s progression since coaching him in World Cup: “He’s become more of a two-way player, he’s way more confident, he’s developed more skills, he’s more aggressive and he knows he can dominant people.”
NFLNBC Sports

Breanna Stewart, Justin Herbert among Pacific Northwest athletes nominated for a 2021 ESPY

With the 2021 ESPY’s approaching on Saturday, a litany of athletes with ties to the pacific northwest are nominated in multiple categories. Representing the area in most of the categories is Breanna Stewart with two. She’s nominated for Best Athlete, Women’s Sports. In that category, she’s going up against Amanda Nunes (UFC), Naomi Osaka (Tennis), and Simone Biles (Gymnastics).
Basketballsportsgamblingpodcast.com

WNBA Championship Odds

The 2021 WNBA season is reaching its halfway point. There will be a one-month break for the Tokyo Olympics, which many of the league’s stars will play in, and action will return on Aug. 15. Here are the championship odds, via Points Bet. WNBA Championship Odds. Seattle Storm +225. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy