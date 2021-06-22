Preece wins Truck Series debut as NASCAR returns to NSS

Ryan Preece hoists the championship guitar as he celebrates winning the Rackley 200, his debut race in the NASCAR Truck Series and the first race at Nashville Superspeedway in 10 years. GEORGE PAGE • The Lebanon Democrat

GLADEVILLE — The majority of drivers in Friday’s Rackley Roofing Roofing 200 race were children when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series last ran at Nashville Superspeedway.

So Ryan Preece wasn’t necessarily at an experience disadvantage in his Truck Series debut, taking the lead on Lap 145 to win the first race of any type on the 1.33-mile concrete D-oval in 10 years last Friday.

Preece, who was to also race in Sunday’s Ally 400 Cup Series race, started sixth. He passed Grant Enfinger with five laps left and held off teammate Todd Gilliland to take the checkered flag and the Gibson guitar.

“My brother’s a musician, so he’s going to have to show me how to play,” Preece said.

As a midseason first-race driver, Preece wasn’t racing for points. Neither was Enfinger, who is ineligible for the Truck Series playoffs. Both were racing for the win and the guitar.

Zane Smith finished fourth and Stewart Friesen fifth.

Derek Kraus won the pole with a speed of 160.493 mph. He led from start to the Stage 1 finish 45 laps later.

Chandler Smith cycled to the front on the pit stops and led the next 50 laps, holding off Zane Smith (no relation) to take Stage 2.

William Byron, driving one of the two entries for Rackley Roofing, was running in the top 10 when his engine blew on Lap 78, coasted to Pit Road and was pushed behind the wall, ending his night.

Enfinger stayed out and inherited the lead on the restart. But Friesen roared into the lead on the restart while veteran Johnny Sauter, one of the few drivers in this race who ran here during its 2001-11 incarnation, was hit and spun out, bringing out another caution with Friesen in the lead.

Enfinger slid past Friesen in Turn 1 on the restart on Lap 109 to reclaim the lead.

It didn’t take long for another caution to come out when Kraus took a slight bump from Josh Berry and hit the wall on Lap 113.

Preece jumped past Enfinger for the lead on the restart before Enfinger got the top spot right back as the trucks began going three-wide on Lap 120.

Enfinger stayed in front ahead of Preece, who had to battle Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Gilliland for second. Gilliland started on the last row on owner’s points after his Ford failed pre-race inspection. His crew chief was ejected as well.

Preece tok the lead over Enfinger on Lap 145. Enfinger had not pitted since Lap 80 and eventually surrendered the No. 2 spot to Gilliland with four laps to go.

“Even if we’re not the best in practice, I get better and better in the race,” Preece said.

Series points leader John Hunter Nemechek had his qualifying time nullified by a violation and started on the next-to-last row. He roared through the field to finish 10th and maintain the lead with three races remaining before the playoffs.

The top 10 in points will qualify for the seven-race playoffs which will begin Aug. 20 at Gateway.

Wilson County mayor Randal Hutto served as the grand marshal and gave the command for the drivers to start their engines.

Lebanon High School’s junior ROTC presented the colors.

