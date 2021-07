AVOCA (June 14) -- The AHSTW baseball team won 12-2 Monday night at Riverside in five innings and lost by the same score at home to Treynor Tuesday night in six. The Vikings seized command of the Riverside game by scoring four runs in the third, five in the fourth and three in the fifth, outhitting the Bulldogs 12-3. Nick Denning had three hits and scored three runs to lead the offense. Blake Holst had two hits, two runs and two RBI, Brayden Lund singled, doubled and drove in two and David Johnson also had a two-hit game. Vikings with one hit included Jacob Coon (double, three RBI), Jordan Ratzlaff (two RBI) and Jace Peterson (one RBI).