Cool front pushing in overnight will bring more storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The storms that dropped more than 4 inches of rain over Harris County have fallen apart. A cool front pushing in overnight will spark another round of storms. Since many areas saw heavy rain Monday evening, our atmosphere should be worked over enough to weaken the overnight storms. However, areas that did not get much rain Monday evening might be unstable enough to experience storms. The storms won’t be severe but watch out for large puddles on the road. And they will be a bit noisy as well with lightning and thunder.