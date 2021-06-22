Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

Cool front pushing in overnight will bring more storms

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The storms that dropped more than 4 inches of rain over Harris County have fallen apart. A cool front pushing in overnight will spark another round of storms. Since many areas saw heavy rain Monday evening, our atmosphere should be worked over enough to weaken the overnight storms. However, areas that did not get much rain Monday evening might be unstable enough to experience storms. The storms won’t be severe but watch out for large puddles on the road. And they will be a bit noisy as well with lightning and thunder.

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#The Overnight#Extreme Weather#Ktrk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
Florida StateCBS News

Elsa becomes Category 1 hurricane, lashes Florida with heavy winds and rain

Elsa is lashing areas in Florida as it turned back into a hurricane Tuesday night. It's unleashing heavy winds and dumping as much as 15 inches of rainfall. With maximized sustained winds of 75 mph, the Category 1 storm is expected to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning before moving across the Southeast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy