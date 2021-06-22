‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Drops Exciting New Trailer
A full trailer for the new Snake Eyes movie dropped this morning, showcasing thrilling action and a compelling origin story that stars Henry Golding as the mysterious commando of the G.I. Joes. The highly anticipated Paramount film marks the beginning of Snake Eyes’ journey. He is one of the most popular members of the G.I. Joe team. In the late 2000s film series, Ray Park played the character in the 2009 live-action film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and its sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013. Snake Eyes first appeared in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero issue No. 1 (June 1982) from Marvel Comics.movies.mxdwn.com