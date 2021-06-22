Cancel
‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ Drops Exciting New Trailer

By Abby Masucol
mxdwn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA full trailer for the new Snake Eyes movie dropped this morning, showcasing thrilling action and a compelling origin story that stars Henry Golding as the mysterious commando of the G.I. Joes. The highly anticipated Paramount film marks the beginning of Snake Eyes’ journey. He is one of the most popular members of the G.I. Joe team. In the late 2000s film series, Ray Park played the character in the 2009 live-action film G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and its sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation in 2013. Snake Eyes first appeared in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero issue No. 1 (June 1982) from Marvel Comics.

movies.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Golding
Person
Ray Park
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Takehiro Hira
Person
Iko Uwais
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Series#Paramount#Marvel Comics#Japanese#Cobra Command
