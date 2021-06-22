Murray State alumni team accepted into TBT’s 64-team field
BOSTON – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today revealed that The OverLooked, the Murray State alumni team, has been admitted into TBT’s 64-team field. The OverLooked will be competing in the Illinois Regional at the Peoria Civic Center from July 24-28. The OverLooked is organized by Jeff Martin and coached by Bryan Sherrer and Terrence Miles. Their current roster includes:www.murrayledger.com