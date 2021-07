KENOSHA, WI (WKZO AM/FM) — An offensive explosion, combined with another effective outing from Tanner Knapp, the Kalamazoo Growlers snapped a four-game losing skid, triumphing over the Kenosha Kingfish, 8-4. Knapp has been matching Adam Wheaton blow for blow in their first handful of starts as two of the best starters and strikeout arms in the league. However, it was more soft generated contact, rather than punchouts, that helped Knapp maneuver one of the most dangerous lineups the Northwoods League has to offer.