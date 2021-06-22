Not so fast, Kentucky: Anti-speeding campaign continues until July 10
FRANKFORT (KT) – The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in a new anti-speeding highway safety campaign. “Not So Fast, Kentucky” is the name of the effort, which runs through July 10, including the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It is being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is being distributed by KOHS to law enforcement agencies who applied and were approved for full-year grants.www.murrayledger.com