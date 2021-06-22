Cancel
Kentucky State

Not so fast, Kentucky: Anti-speeding campaign continues until July 10

By Tom Latek • Kentucky Today
Murray Ledger & Times
 16 days ago

FRANKFORT (KT) – The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state in a new anti-speeding highway safety campaign. “Not So Fast, Kentucky” is the name of the effort, which runs through July 10, including the Fourth of July holiday weekend. It is being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and is being distributed by KOHS to law enforcement agencies who applied and were approved for full-year grants.

