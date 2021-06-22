FOUR ARRESTED IN THEFT CASE

On June 18, 2021, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress in the 24000 block of Cunningham Drive in Porter, Texas. A citizen provided dispatch with a description of the suspect vehicle as well as a description of the stolen travel trailer. Because of this timely information, Deputies were able to locate and stop the suspect vehicle in the 22000 block of East Martin Drive. Additionally, the Montgomery County Auto Theft Task Force responded to the scene. During the course of the investigation, the two suspects were taken into custody and the stolen travel trailer was recovered.