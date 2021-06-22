Songs in the key of Lisa: Yeardley Smith on her favorite Simpsons musical numbers

After 32 seasons and 706 episodes, The Simpsons may have lost some of its charm for fans, but for Yeardley Smith, there’s still great potential and delight in being part of Matt Groening’s long-running animated sitcom. Smith voices Lisa Simpson, the beyond-precocious 8-year-old who’s often been seen as the heart or conscience of show. The Emmy winner has starred in films like As Good As It Gets and TV shows like The Mindy Project and Mad Men, but she’s still happy to be known as the voice of Lisa, whom she describes as “a remarkable, beautiful, lovable, multifaceted, complicated, perfectly imperfect little girl.” The fictional second grader’s actually taught Smith a lot about resilience: “For as many things as [the writers] give Lisa at the beginning of an episode, 22 minutes later, they’ve taken it away. [Laughs.] That that girl’s able to get out of bed ever again after 32 seasons is kind of a miracle.”