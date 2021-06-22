Tupper's Take: June 21

DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The WAND Sports team chats with Illini expert Mark Tupper to get the latest scoop on how the University of Illinois will handle complications that come with COVID-19. After the university announced that they will require students to be fully vaccinated next year to be able to come on campus, this puts an interesting question out there as to whether Illini athletics will see players opting out of competition due to not receiving the COVID vaccine.