UK weather: June 'monsoon' to further soak UK before scorching July brings 6-day heatwave

More rain is predicted for this week (Image: PA)

Brits are bracing for a “June monsoon” this week before a six-day heatwave brings back soaring temperatures, it has been reported.

After a sizzling start to June temperatures have fallen and huge swathes of the country have been lashed by torrential rain.

On Tuesday morning forecasters predict temperatures will plunge with some regions seeing the mercury dip to zero Celsius.

Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and most of England will see temperatures barely creep above zero, while the south coastal areas will see warmer skies tipping into double digits.

Met Office forecaster Aidan McGivern said: "Isolated air frost not out of the question as we begin in one or two spots on Tuesday.

It comes after a wet end to the month (Image: SWNS)

"But plenty of sunshine for Scotland, Northern Ireland much of England and Wales also seeing brighter skies compared to Monday."

It will feel warmer as the day goes on with highs reaching 21C in some southern areas.

Temperatures are expected to shoot up by 11C in just seven days towards the end of June, with temperatures to climb even hotter in early July.

Some western regions are predicted to be hit by three inches of rain in the next two weeks while the East will see an inch in the same period.

Some areas are set to be hit by three inches of rain (Image: ROB WELHAM / McLELLAN)

Temperatures will be cooler than felt in early June

On Twitter, the Met Office said temperatures were down by 15C compared to a week ago.

A post on the social media site read: "What a difference a week makes.

"Temperatures are around 15 degrees Celsius lower today in some southern parts of England than they were last Monday."

By the end of the month temperatures will once again climb, forecasters predict, with the first half of July seeing warmer temperatures than in recent days.

The mercury will rise to near-20 in many areas before the end of the day

A woman relaxes on June 16 in Oxford during the near 30C heat (Image: PA)

Temperatures could soar to 27C in the South East and London on July 6 as part of a six-day “heatwave”.

Netweather said of early July: “There is a signal for pressure to become relatively high to the east of the UK which may result in rather warmer weather establishing especially in the east of Britain, with winds blowing from the south or south west, and potential for thundery outbreaks.”

Today

Early rain in parts of southern England clearing but cloud taking longer; windy towards Kent. Many other areas seeing some pleasantly warm sunshine after chilly start. Parts of northwest UK turning cloudier and windier with some rain and drizzle later.

Tonight

Southern areas fine and chilly with clear spells and odd mist patch. Northern areas milder but with thicker cloud and some rain and drizzle, particularly for western hills and coasts.

Wednesday

Cloud and patchy rain and drizzle across northwest UK spreading to some other northern and western areas, keeping it cool.

Warmer and sunnier across much of the east and south.