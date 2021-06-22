Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Retired Marine ready to walk entire southern border to end veteran deportation

By Nexstar Media Wire
fox4kc.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The southern border is 1,954 miles long and Ramon Castro plans on walking every single one of them within 45 days. A week from today, Castro, a United States Marine Corps veteran and founder of the American Veterans Homefront Initiative, will set off on a journey to walk the length of the U.S.- Mexico Border as a way to “bring the needed awareness to seek immediate relief for deported American veterans who have served their country.”

fox4kc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Veteran#Mexico#Border Report#American#Avhi#Biden#U S Congress#The Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden DHS moves to bring back deported US military veterans

The Biden administration on Friday said that it planned to allow deported veterans and their family members to return to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ordered immigration agencies to take immediate steps to ensure eligible veterans are able to return to the U.S., according to a memo obtained by Fox News. Mayorkas also said the government would review its policies.
MilitaryStamford Advocate

Hill & Ponton Add Retired US Marine Kerry Baker to its National Veteran Disability Claims Team

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Hill & Ponton announced today the addition of Kerry Baker to the firm’s veteran disability claims team. Initially, a medically retired US Marine, Baker joins the national firm specializing in veterans and social security disability claims as a Senior VA practitioner. In the past thirty years, Hill & Ponton have handled more than 30,000 claims and recovered more than $300 million on behalf of its clients.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Duckworth Introduces Comprehensive Bill Package To Help Protect Servicemembers And Veterans From Deportation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Combat Veteran and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) today re-introduced several bills to protect and support Veterans and servicemembers who have proven they are willing to lay down their lives defending our nation. Duckworth’s proposals— the Veterans Visa and Protection Act, HOPE Act and I-VETS Act —would prohibit the deportation of Veterans who are not violent offenders, give legal permanent residents a path to citizenship through military service Continue Reading
Congress & Courtscapradio.org

Harris Criticized For Not Visiting The Southern Border Sooner

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Vice President Kamala Harris visited the southern U.S. border on Friday. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Republican Rep. Tony Gonzalez of Texas about the trip and the criticism against Harris. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
MoviesWyoming Tribune Eagle

"Forever Purge" takes franchise to southern border

In 2013, budget horror production studio Blumhouse produced “The Purge,” a nasty, clever action/horror flick written and directed by James DeMonaco that posited the question: what if all crime was legal for one night? Centering on a wealthy family who attempt to wait out the Purge in their heavily secured home, the film made $89 million on a $3 million budget. Of course there would be more, and the sequels keep making more and more money at the box office.
Gaston County, NCSFGate

Marine veteran advocates for LGBT equality in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — Timothy Caudill’s resume includes four years of active and four years inactive reserve time serving America as a Marine, including a seven-month deployment in the Middle East. After leaving the Marine Corps in November 2011, the 2005 Forestview High graduate spent time as a staffer for...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US citizen arrested over assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, reports say

An American citizen is among a group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to The Washington Post.Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizen James Solages, who is described as being of Haitian descent, as one of the two survivors of a police shootout in the streets near the president’s house.He told the Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Another four suspects were killed.Mr Pierre reportedly showed a video of the two suspects being arrested to the jeers of a...
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
radionwtn.com

Gov. Lee To Visit Tennessee Troops On Southern Border

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced he will travel to the U.S. Southern border this weekend to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border. “The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the...
MilitaryPosted by
Military Times

5 best states for veterans to retire

After retiring, many veterans are left with the question of where to live next without the need to adhere to station change. When choosing, veterans should consider benefits available in state, healthcare options, tax exemptions and many other factors when looking for their next home. Here is a list of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy