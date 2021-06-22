Cancel
France's Axa to sell Malaysia insurance businesses to Generali

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Axa has signed an agreement with Italian rival Generali to sell its insurance businesses in Malaysia for about 140 million euros ($166.64 million), the French insurer said on Tuesday.

In a statement Axa said it expected to close the transaction by the second quarter of 2022. ($1=0.8401 euros) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

