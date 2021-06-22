Donavan Brazier, Jenny Simpson stunned on brutal day at Olympic Track Trials

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Singer Cody Simpson has qualified for the 100-meter butterfly final at the Australian Olympic swimming trials but will need to vastly improve on his time to be considered for the Tokyo Games. Simpson placed third in his preliminary heat in a personal-best time of 52.84 seconds. That took almost a second off his previous mark. It was good enough for a spot in the final behind the fastest qualifier Matt Temple’s 51.79. The Olympic qualifying mark set by Swimming Australia for the event is 51.70. That means Simpson will need to drop a further 1.14 seconds to be in consideration for the Australian team.