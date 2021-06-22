Cancel
Wilmington, DE

Patricia M. Farmar Armstrong

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia M. Cecilia Farmar Armstrong, born July 29, 1928 in Wilmington, DE, went to the arms of our Lord on Friday, June 18, 2021. Patricia, known by most as Pat, is survived by her husband of 61 years, Joseph, and her three children, Margaret (John Petrovic), Neal (Cindy) and Paul (Diana); eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and her niece, Kathleen (O'Kane) Bissot. Pat was a lifelong Wilmingtonian, spending just her final seven years in Lancaster, passing away at St. Anne's Retirement Center in Columbia, PA. Pat was preceded in death by her sister and closest friend, Mary; her brother-in-law, James P. O'Kane; her brother, Frank; and her niece, Patti (O'Kane) Bradley.

