There’s been one notable absence since fans have returned to Amalie Arena for the Tampa Bay Lightning’s run for the Stanley Cup. What happened to the astronaut?. The photos went viral as the mysterious astronaut began gazing at players on the Bolts opponents’ players bench. Certainly a distraction, the space explorer would slowly lurk on the other side of the glass and stare that uncomfortable stare. But ever since COVID-19 bodychecked us, he’s gone missing. The Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Luke Torrance got on the case to find out what happened to the Tampa Bay Lightning Astronaut. [Source: TBBJ]