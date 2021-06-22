City Council to Meet Tuesday
The next meeting of the Morris City Council will be held 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at the Morris Senior Center. On the agenda: a resolution establishing West 6th Street Railroad Crossing Project; a resolution establishing East 6th Street, North Columbia Avenue and North Iowa Avenue Improvement Project and ordering feasibility studies; two resolutions related to the airport runway extension project; and a donation of Chamber of Commerce funds for purchase of Christmas decorations.kmrskkok.com