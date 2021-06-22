Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

City Council to Meet Tuesday

By marshall
kmrskkok.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next meeting of the Morris City Council will be held 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at the Morris Senior Center. On the agenda: a resolution establishing West 6th Street Railroad Crossing Project; a resolution establishing East 6th Street, North Columbia Avenue and North Iowa Avenue Improvement Project and ordering feasibility studies; two resolutions related to the airport runway extension project; and a donation of Chamber of Commerce funds for purchase of Christmas decorations.

kmrskkok.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Stevens County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
County
Stevens County, MN
City
Morris, MN
Morris, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council To Meet#The Morris City Council#The Council Chambers#Chamber Of Commerce#Morris Model
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...