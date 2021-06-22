Celeste Parsley Stanley
SHEFFIELD — Emma Celeste Parsley Stanley passed away peaceably at home on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Celeste was born on October 22, 1925, in Nashville, TN, the fifth child of Moses Elbert Parsley and Pansey Crook Parsley. She graduated from Central High School in Nashville and graduated from Ward Belmont Music Conservatory, George Peabody College, Nashville, and Juilliard School of Music in New York, all on full scholarship. She was a member of the international music fraternity, Sigma Alpha Iota.www.timesdaily.com