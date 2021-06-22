Cancel
MLB

Javier Báez handed the Cleveland Indians a double play when he lost track of the outs. So David Ross benched the Chicago Cubs shortstop.

By Meghan Montemurro
Chicago Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTough decisions arepart of a baseball manager’s job. Sometimes that means pulling a star player from a game because of a mental mistake. Chicago Cubs manager David Ross had to make that call midgame during Monday’s 4-0 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He removed shortstop Javier Báez before the start of the fifth inning following a baserunning gaffe that the manager attributed to a lack of concentration.

