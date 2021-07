NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper Smart, the leader in intelligent, wireless pool cleaning technology, announced the release of the cordless AIPURY600. The brand's innovative smart pool-cleaning robot, which fits all pools, offers homeowners an easy, cord-free system like no other, with a cleaning capacity of up to 538 square feet. Aiper Smart uses superior technology, providing the strongest suction to capture wet leaves, dirt and insects. One of its newest and smartest features is its "auto-pull over" technology, which moves the robot to the edge of the pool when the battery is running out, making it simple to reach down and retrieve the smart robot pool cleaner for re-charging.