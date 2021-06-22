Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

UCLA offer a big one for local '22 WR Braden Pegan

By Greg Biggins
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Juan Capistrano (Calif.) San Juan Hills wide out Braden Pegan picked up an offer from UCLA earlier today and the Bruins look to be in a good spot for the talented receiver.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
218K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#American Football#Wr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

2022 WR Calls WVU Offer "A Dream Come True."

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
College SportsPosted by
MountaineerMaven

2023 WR Ryne Shackelford Discusses WVU Camp + Earning Offer

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!
College Sportsallsportstucson.com

Tracking local athlete college scholarship offers

Our tracking of local Class of 2021 football prospects receiving college scholarship offers was a means to show what Southern Arizona has to offer in overall talent. AllSportsTucson.com is expanding that list to include athletes of all the sports involving Class of 2022, 2023 and 2024 (freshmen, sophomores and juniors in the 2020-21 school year).
California Staterecruitingnewsguru.com

Interview: College Camps and Workouts Nets Four Offers for 2025 California CB/WR Arron White

Few Class of 2025 talents will have as many scouts watching his film as Arron White this fall. The 6-1, 155-pound, cornerback and receiver has made a name for himself this summer appearing at SEC, Big 12, and Pac-12 college camps. Before taking a varsity snap with Orange High School during the 2021 season, the Southern California native will have already secured four D-I scholarship offers.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Five to Go: The most challenging Husker QB foes that await

Thanks for being here. Now let's start by moving this sectional and taking it down two flights. Sorry, the staircases are narrow so we haven't much room for error. Nebraska's defenders know about this type of business. They were part of this business in 2020, welcomed right off the bat by Justin Fields, a first-round draft pick. Heavy lifting from the get-go.
Arkansas Staterecruitingnewsguru.com

Interview: 18-Offer 3-Star 2022 Arkansas WR Charles Nimrod Covers Official Visits

The recruiting sweepstakes for Class of 2022 receiver Charles “Chas” Nimrod (6-3, 180) are reaching a fever pitch. After wowing college coaches during the 2020 season by hauling in 36 passes for 770 yards reaching the end zone 12 times, 18 offers have been dropped. The three-star Bentonville High School talent has taken advantage of the lifted dead period taking four of his allotted official visits with an unofficial to hometown powerhouse Arkansas.
Louisville, KYYardbarker

Louisville Extends Offer to '22 Wing Tyrell Ward

It might be the middle of the offseason, but it's been an incredibly busy last few weeks for the Louisville men's basketball program. They've hit the recruiting trail hard since the end of the dead period, traveling to in-person events, hosting prospects on visits, and sending out scholarship offers. On...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
AllSooners

Oklahoma Offers 2023 WR Ashton Cozart

As Ashton Cozart’s recruiting has gained momentum, Oklahoma had been slow to make a scholarship offer. That changed on Tuesday as OU finally offered Cozart. Cozart took a campus visit last weekend while attending Lincoln Riley's elite summer camp. Sooner coaches apparently liked what they saw. Cozart is a 2023...
NFLScarlet Nation

Commitment: 2022 WR, former UCLA commit AJ Jones picks Arizona

Wide receiver AJ Jones committed to UCLA in the spring, but he remained in contact with Arizona despite his early decision. Eventually the three-star recruit from Colony High School in Ontario, California decided to use his first official visit on a trip to Tucson to see the Wildcats up close. Shortly after the visit ended he backed off his pledge to the Bruins, and Monday he completed his flip by announcing his decision to commit to Arizona.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Notre Dame Football's Top 25 Most Important Players, No. 22: Braden Lenzy

Throughout July, BlueandGold.com will feature a countdown of the 25 most pivotal figures counted on to help lead Notre Dame back to the College Football Playoff in 2021. This is not necessarily about who is the best player or the top pro prospect. It’s more along the lines of individuals that need to either emerge, remain a centerpiece or significantly elevate their production to help Irish reach that goal.
Oregon StatePosted by
247Sports

Power Rankings: Impact Newcomers for Oregon State Football

The first three years of the Jonathan Smith era have resulted in a considerable talent influx for the Oregon State football program. With an emphasis on building the roster through a balanced approach that includes the transfer portal, junior college, and high school landscapes, Corvallis has become a much more attractive destination over the last couple of recruiting cycles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy