Betty Sue Hendrix Isenburg
FLORENCE — Betty Sue Hendrix Isenburg passed away peacefully on June 20th, 2021. She was born to the late William Riley and Alma Christeen Spears on November 4th, 1943. Sue was a loving wife to Richard Lowell Isenburg and the late Charles Ray Hendrix. Her children, whom she adored, are Charles Ray Hendrix Jr., Sherry Ann Stegall (Tim), and Robert Neal “Bobby” Hendrix (Angela). She was a caring sister to Jerry Wayne Spears (Nina) and the late William Earl Spears.www.timesdaily.com