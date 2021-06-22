Cooler, less humid today; warmup starts Wednesday

Happy Thursday! After a slight break from the upper 80s yesterday we are in for more of that heat this afternoon. Another warm, muggy start across the Valley this morning with a few passing showers. Temperatures are into the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Humidity has remained high due to the south winds pulling up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. Showers and storms have mainly fizzled after seeing a few linger through the overnight, but we are in for more of those midday and afternoon storms as we push past lunchtime today. High temperatures will likely reach the upper 80s today for areas that see some sunshine, and you combine the humidity with that, and it will feel more like the low to mid-90s.