Umpires begin to inspect pitchers

By STEPHEN HAWKINS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas – The search is on by major league umpires for sticky stuff that pitchers might use to doctor baseballs. What has long been against the rules but rarely enforced is being overlooked no more. The crackdown began Monday when major and minor league umpires started regular checks of all pitchers for tacky substances used to get a better grip on the balls but can also increase the spin of the balls and make hitting them more difficult.

