Muscle Shoals, AL

Laura Ruth Mann

Times Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMUSCLE SHOALS — Laura Ruth Mann, 65, of Muscle Shoals, passed away June 17, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was born in Sheffield, AL to Curtis and Joyce McMinn of Florence, AL. Laura was a graduate of University of North Alabama with a bachelor’s and master’s degree. She worked at Lawrence County DHR for the past seven years. Before her time with Lawrence County DHR she worked as a social worker with Marion County Health Department. She lived in Hamilton, AL for 27 years before relocating back to the Shoals. She was a very creative and talented person, she enjoyed crafts, decorating and sewing.

www.timesdaily.com
