Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Facebook

Addicted to isograms

Journal Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you constantly on your phone? Do you bury your face in your Facebook feed? Do you find yourself all atwitter for Twitter? Do you constantly talk about TikTok? Personally, I’m tempted to spend every instant on Instagram. The studies and statistics I found are all over the place, but the average smartphone user spends over two hours per day using social media.

www.journalreview.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Tiktok#Greek#Curtishoneycutt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonesarcamax.com

Smartphone Addiction

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been married for 35 years. We've owned iPhones since they came out. She's become quite proficient with using hers to keep up with the news, shop online, etc. The issue I have lately is that she uses the phone throughout the night. She probably wakes up on average five times during the night, and each time, she uses the phone anywhere from five minutes to an hour. I don't suspect "foul play"; she's never secretive or trying to hide her screen from me or anything like that. She's mostly just shopping, reading news and cruising the web. But I've shown her tons of studies, cited articles and discussed time and time again how unhealthy it is, based on modern science and medicine. It also disturbs my sleep. She says that it calms her down -- when every study says that it does the opposite. I would love to break through to her so she could find a healthier alternative and also so we might restore some of our intimacy, as that has been lacking. -- Lonely in Bed.
ScienceFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Isograms: A letter-perfect diversion

Are you constantly on your phone? Do you bury your face in your Facebook feed? Do you find yourself all atwitter for Twitter? Do you constantly talk about TikTok?. Personally, I'm tempted to spend every instant on Instagram. The studies and statistics I found are all over the place, but...
InternetPosted by
95.3 Big Kat

Are You Addicted To Social Media?

Are you addicted to Social Media? Doesn't matter which platform: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok... A recent study said that people in this country spend 54 days a year on some form of Social Media--that's if they were on it around the clock. Think about that. That's about 15% of the year attached to our phones scrolling a feed looking at other people's posts about life and their happenings and escapades. Are you one that's addicted? Or are you one that does this and doesn't want to ADMIT that you're addicted?
Books & LiteratureBuffalo News

My View: The addictive joys of reading, writing and thinking

A student recently asked, “What’s your most valuable possession?”. I was taken aback, but only for a moment. “The U.S. Constitution, particularly the First Amendment. It’s supposed to guarantee my freedom of speech, press, religion and assembly. I like to read, write, and occasionally speak, pray and assemble.”. Later I...
InternetPosted by
TVShowsAce

Gwendlyn Brown’s Latest Action Has Instagram Ready To Boot Her From The U.S.

Gwendlyn Brown took to Instagram yesterday as many did because it was July 4th. The Sister Wives star, however, had something rather controversial to say on Independence Day. And, she’s catching some serious heat for it. In fact, she’s catching so much backlash she has some Instagram followers telling her to pack up and leave the U.S.A. What exactly did she post that has people so upset? Keep reading.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Young M.A. Checks Into Rehab For Unknown Addiction

Brooklyn mega-star Young M.A. has reportedly checked herself into a rehab facility for an unknown addiction, which she made public on her personal Instagram page. Many people have speculated that the addiction she was treating was alcohol abuse, but M.A. herself only confirmed that she was “Bouta lose this addiction..”
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: God, I Made Some Terrible Choices, Huh?

Meri Brown is looking back and looking forward at the moment. The veteran Sister Wives cast member has a penchant for sharing cryptic quotes and/or memes on social media that prompt a great deal of buzz and speculation. Does she do it on purpose? To garner attention? To keep fans...
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Relationship Advicepowerofpositivity.com

16 Signs It’s Time to Let Go of a Toxic Partner

It’s a basic human need to have a romantic relationship. Nonetheless, the person you consider your soulmate jeopardizes your well-being. So how do you know when it’s time to break away from a toxic partner?. You must guard your heart if you see these red flags. Sixteen Warning Signs of...
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Just look how Gwen Stefani rocks the country girl wedding look

Gwen Stefani has treated fans to some sweet snaps of her big day getting hitched to Blake Shelton. The pop star, 51, wore a Vera Wang gown a sweetheart gown and, in a nod to her country singer husband, white stiletto cowgirl boots for the ceremony at the couple’s Oklahoma ranch. While her husband opted for shirt and jeans.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Stunned By ‘Super Easy’ Final Clue

It’s always a triumphant feeling when you know the answer to a Final Jeopardy! clue, but Tuesday July 7’s episode of the long-running quiz show might have been a little too easy for some viewers. “In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word “The” for use on clothing...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Forgot to Turn Off the Sound of His Phone in Church

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a man who got criticized for interrupting a church sermon. The man's ringtone went off, causing distraction. A man was very embarrassed after his ringtone went off during a church sermon. The man's phone caused an unexpected interruption amongst the congregation. After prayers, the man got...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jill & Derick Dillard Share Exciting Life Update

Duggar fans know that Jill’s husband Derick Dillard has been in law school. Throughout his time in school, the couple has shared several updates, keeping fans in the loop. They talked about the ups and downs, explaining how stressful it was at times. Not only was it difficult for Derick because of his tests and assignments, but it was also a tricky time for Jill. The pair shares two sons, Israel and Samuel, so they kept Jill busy while Derick was swamped with work.
Mental HealthHarper's Bazaar

How to talk to the men in your life about their mental health

To mark International Men’s Health Week 2021 (14 - 20 June), Agnieszka Walczuk, a head Coach at a leading workplace mental health organisation, Sanctus, shares her advice for talking to the men in our life about their wellbeing - as well how to identify the key signs that someone might be struggling and in need of some support.

Comments / 0

Community Policy