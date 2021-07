HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: At age 54, cancer survivor Santiago Lange of Argentina became the oldest medalist at the Rio Games when he and crew Cecilia Carranza Saroli won the gold in the Olympic debut of the Nacra 17 mixed catamaran class. Peter Burling and Blair Tuke of New Zealand, who have since won and defended the America’s Cup, clinched the 49er gold with a race to spare to cap a dominating quadrennium. Giles Scott of Britain lived up to the enormous pressure of being heir apparent to Sir Ben Ainslie, the most-decorated sailing Olympian of all time with four golds and a silver, when he clinched gold in the Finn class before the medal race was sailed.