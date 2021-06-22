Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Canada's climate plan charts hard road ahead for high-polluting oil sands

By Rod Nickel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYD9z_0abYvbDI00

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada has set ambitious targets for slashing emissions to fight climate change, but faces a stiff challenge: not only is its economy dependent on oil production, but the Canadian oil industry’s carbon emissions are among the world’s highest for every barrel of oil it pumps.

The Canadian oil patch exemplifies the most vexing problem of the energy transition. In the long term, Canada needs to cut its dependence on the energy sector that accounts for 10% of its economy, as the world moves away from planet-warming fossil fuels. In the short term, Canada needs to clean up the process of extracting oil to comply with national emissions targets.

The northern Alberta oil sands spew three to five times the global average emissions per barrel of oil equivalent, according to Rystad Energy, because extracting crude from Alberta’s gumbo-like deposits of oil, sand and clay requires additional energy.

Just one of the nation’s five biggest oil companies, Suncor Energy Inc, has a plan to cut emissions outright. The producers say they need extensive government subsidies for carbon capture and other technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs) to meet climate goals.

“There is not a dial on the wall where we can dial ‘low carbon’,” said Cenovus Energy Chief Executive Alex Pourbaix. “To decarbonize significantly takes capital - massive quantities of capital over many years.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set in April a national goal to cut emissions 40% to 45% by 2030 from 2005 levels, up from a previous goal of 30%. Pourbaix calls that goal “extraordinarily ambitious,” although the United States is pledging a 50-52% cut over the same period.

Cenovus, Canadian Natural Resources, Suncor, Imperial Oil and MEG Energy this month formed an alliance to cut emissions. But the producers are aiming at Canada’s 2050 net-zero commitment, and their interim goals fall short of Trudeau’s 2030 target.

A Suncor spokesperson said the companies aim to reduce their emissions by one-third every 10 years. The plan centers around government and industry funding a hub to capture carbon, but it includes no details about capacity or cost. Suncor plans to cut absolute emissions 34% by 2030, even as it boosts oil production.

Trudeau’s own environment ministry projects oil sands emissions will climb to a record 95 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2030, from 83 million in 2019.

Alberta’s Ministry of Environment and Parks said Canada’s new emissions target will require action across all parts of the economy and significant support from the federal government.

“Targets do not mean much without a realistic plan to achieve them,” spokesman Paul Hamnett said in an email.

The industry has reduced emissions per barrel 21% from 2009 to 2019, according to consultancy IHS Markit, but its absolute emissions have risen as output has grown.

“We need to find pathways to reducing emissions in every major sector of the economy that produces significant emissions,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said. Government officials did not directly answer questions about the alliance or federal expectations for oil sands emissions cuts.

Canada's oil sands emissions

STORING CARBON

The oil sands’ three big hopes are carbon capture facilities, steam-reduction technology, and deploying renewables to power the oil sands.

Carbon capture involves storing or reusing carbon emissions from fossil fuel sources so they do not enter the atmosphere. The technology, however, has little commercial viability without subsidies.

Ottawa and producers are arguing over the structure of a carbon capture tax credit. Producers say they face a disadvantage against U.S. competitors because projects that reinject carbon into the ground to extract oil, called enhanced oil recovery, do not qualify for credits.

IHS Markit analyst Kevin Birn said the technology would allow producers to redeploy carbon and generate revenue by unlocking additional crude.

“We’ve been at pains to make (Ottawa) understand that this is quite new and expensive technology,” Pourbaix said. Federal officials did not comment directly on carbon capture.

Canadian Natural Resources is counting on carbon capture most to cut emissions, but will not commit to matching the 2030 target until it better understands the government’s incentives, said President Tim McKay.

Suncor, along with utility ATCO Ltd , is developing a multi-billion-dollar project in Alberta to produce clean hydrogen and capture carbon, but will only go ahead with government aid.

Suncor CEO Mark Little said the project would cut emissions by 2 million tonnes annually, or 0.3% of Canada’s total.

Emissions would drop if the oil sands drew power from SMRs instead of from natural gas, but that technology is more expensive and would meet only a fraction of producers’ needs, said Ken Darlington, vice-president of corporate development at USNC-Power.

While producers have cut carbon intensity by reducing steam use with solvents, commercial deployment is slow because of the challenge of economically recovering solvent after using it, McKay said.

The International Energy Agency, in a report last month, noted that cutting emissions to net zero by 2050 will be difficult unless the amount of carbon captured globally rises to 7.6 billion tonnes annually from a current 40 million tonnes.

“It’s net-zero, not zero,” said Suncor’s Little. “Some of the hard-to-decarbonize industries, we are going to have to offset emissions rather than eliminate them.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Sands#Canada#Oil And Gas#Winnipeg#Canadian#Rystad Energy#Suncor Energy Inc#Cenovus Energy#Imperial Oil#Meg Energy#Ministry Of Environment#Atco Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

U.S. projects modest oil output increase in 2021 despite high prices

The U.S. sees limited domestic oil production growth through next year despite rising oil prices and rebounding demand. Oil explorers will produce 20,000 barrels a day more than previously forecast for this year, at 11.1 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Wednesday. Output next year was raised 60,000 barrels day to 11.9 million, making it the first upward revision since March. At the same time the agency boosted its price forecast for West Texas Intermediate by $4 a barrel to $65.85 for 2021.
Energy IndustryPosted by
CBS News

Nearly half of oil and gas emissions could be cut without spending a penny

As the world's economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for oil and gas is set to increase — and so is the emission of methane, a potent greenhouse gas with 80 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide. The fossil fuel industry is one of the biggest sources of human-generated methane emissions, emitting 70 metric tons of the polluting gas last year — roughly equivalent to all the carbon dioxide produced by the European Union.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Sands Carbon Cuts Come with $60B Bill

(Bloomberg) -- It will cost about C$75 billion ($60 billion) to zero out greenhouse gases from oil sands operations by 2050, with a good deal of the costs borne by taxpayers and many loose ends yet to be tied up, according to two of the industry’s top CEOs. To achieve...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Could Jump Towards $80 in Days

The lack of a new OPEC+ policy from August could continue to hike prices towards $80 in the coming days and weeks, according to Rystad Energy. Unless a compliance rebellion rocks OPEC+’s cohesion, the lack of a new policy from August could continue to hike prices towards $80 in the coming days and weeks.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

American Shale Boom Transforms Country to Net Exporter in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is an invaluable fuel in emerging economies to fulfil their surging energy requirements. In 2019, there was a 13% increase in the global trade of LNG compared to the previous year. The LNG infrastructure comprises the entire value chain from production to consumption. Large LNG terminals are built to cater to the requirements of demand and supply centres. LNG can be transported via ships and terminals to locations unconnected to pipelines. Ships are the most economical and convenient option for LNG transportation between liquification and regasification plants.
Industryjwnenergy.com

B.C. first province to introduce hydrogen strategy

British Columbia is Canada's first province to introduce a business and environmental strategy on how renewable and low-carbon hydrogen can reduce emissions and create jobs in the clean technology sector. Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, said Tuesday the strategy uses actions involving government, industry and...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

US 2021 coal production estimates to rise 14.5% on year: EIA

The US is estimated to produce 617.3 million st of coal in 2021, the US Energy Information Administration said in a July 7 report, raising its monthly estimate by roughly 17 million st, or 2.9%, from June to its highest projection for the year. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US gas production, LNG exports to increase: EIA

If US federal estimates are accurate, this will be the first year that LNG exports surpass piped exports. The US government on July 7 forecast a modest increase in dry natural gas production from last year, while LNG exports are on pace to pass piped deliveries for the first time.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Shale rushes to lock in oil rally as OPEC+ rift roils market

As soon as OPEC+ negotiations fell apart on Monday, stoking fears of a supply squeeze and sending oil prices soaring, U.S. shale executives began hitting the phones. They weren’t ordering their crews to drill for more oil. They weren’t game-planning a miraculous comeback in American crude production. They were securing hedges -- locking in prices for the oil they plan to produce next year and protecting themselves against a potential market slump, people familiar with the trades said, asking not to be named because the information isn’t public.
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Here's how Citi to RBC see oil outlook after OPEC+ talks fail

The breakdown of OPEC+'s meeting on production levels has left the oil market in limbo. The immediate consequence is that an expected increase in output in August now likely won't happen, leaving the world short of barrels as the economic recovery gathers pace. The lack of unity within the alliance...
CleanTechnica

Shipping Company Climbs Ranking of Europe’s Top Climate Polluters

Originally published on Transport & Environment. Europe’s biggest shipping polluter steamed through the pandemic unfazed, according to official EU emissions data. The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) rose to 6th place in the ranking of EU carbon emitters if shipping was part of the bloc’s emissions trading system.¹ Transport & Environment (T&E), which analysed the data², said the EU must clean up the industry by making shippers both pay for all their pollution and start using green fuels on European routes.
Trafficjwnenergy.com

Brent oil edges higher as OPEC+ talks end without supply deal

Brent oil extended gains after OPEC+ ended days of talks without a deal to bring back more halted output next month, depriving the market of vital barrels as the global economic recovery gathers pace. Futures in London traded above $77 a barrel after rising 1.3 per cent on Monday. The...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Shell Malaysia looks to explore more renewable energy opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR (July 6): Shell Malaysia is aiming to move into the renewable energy industry in the future, said its chairman Ivan Tan. “Shell globally eased into that space with that business model, [and] we have companies in the US and Singapore that already do large-scale solar power generation and they have done that.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's Ganfeng gets green light for Argentina lithium plant

(Reuters) - China’s Ganfeng Lithium on Tuesday said its subsidiary had received approval to build a 20,000 tonnes per year lithium plant for its Mariana project in northern Argentina, where it intends to use solar power. Ganfeng, one of the world’s top producers of lithium chemicals for electric-vehicle batteries, said...
Trafficnbc15.com

Train derails in Canada, spilling lumber and tar sands

BLACKFALDS, Alberta (AP) - Twenty-two cars of a train carrying tar sands and lumber have derailed in the Canadian province of Alberta, spilling at least part of its load. But officials say there are no report of injuries. Officials in the city of Lacombe said one rail car released 32,000 liters (8,450 gallons) of tar oil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy