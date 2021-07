The Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks will battle at the Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Rockies are 6-1 in their last 7 games this season. The team won three of the four meetings with the Cardinals and ended the series finale with a score of 3-2. The team delivered 3 runs, 6 hits, and 3 RBIs in the game. Trevor Story homered in the 1st inning and earned the first point. The winning point was made by Joshua Fuentes in the 9th. The team ranks 4th in the NL West standings with a 37-48 record.