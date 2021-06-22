Cancel
Straight from a magazine: Inside the dream home inspired by a country barn - complete with sunlit living spaces, a sparkling swimming pool and striking Hamptons-inspired white decor

By Alice Murphy
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

An 'Instagram-famous' dream house inspired by a country barn has been hailed as one of Australia's most special homes.

The cavernous 'Coastal Barn Dream' house in Kingsholme, 37 kilometres north of the Gold Coast, Queensland, has captured the imagination of more than 50,000 fans online with its all-white façade, sprawling sunlit living spaces, sparkling magnesium swimming pool and rolling lawns that feature a floodlit basketball court.

Built over the course of five months in 2019 by interior designer Lauren Eloise as a 'forever home' for her five young children, the 535sqm property has become a sought-after photoshoot location for some of the country's top fashion labels.

Inspired by rural homesteads and coastal holidays, the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has vaulted cathedral ceilings that tower almost six metres high and enormous windows covered with plantation shutters that flood every inch with natural light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jGiSl_0abYv9mJ00
This 'Instagram-famous' dream house inspired by a country barn has been hailed as one of Australia's most unique homes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0shf_0abYv9mJ00
The cavernous 'Coastal Barn Dream house (pictured) in Kingsholme, 37km north of the Gold Coast, has captured the imagination of more than 50,000 fans online
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzIm8_0abYv9mJ00
It has an all-white façade, sprawling sunlit living spaces, a sparkling magnesium swimming pool (pictured) and rolling lawns complete with a basketball court

Behind the basketball court's stadium flood lights is a separate 130sqm barn shed currently used as a gym and home office.

Other touches of luxury include freestanding bathtubs, quartz stone benchtops, brass tapware, glass stacker doors and an outdoor lounge area complete with a barbecue and fireplace.

The owner said in an Instagram post that she was selling the house for a number of personal reasons.

Listing agent Emil Juresic, who is overseeing the sale for NGU Real Estate, told Daily Mail Australia he has never seen a property like it.

'I sell luxury houses all the time, and I've never been in one that feels so much like a home,' Mr Juresic said.

'Its like, if you lived there, you'd never want to go anywhere else. Everything is just so spot on.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XVT0u_0abYv9mJ00
The single-storey house has vaulted cathedral ceilings that tower almost six metres high
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AE6a1_0abYv9mJ00
Luxury touches include brass tapware and freestanding bathtubs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNLFq_0abYv9mJ00
Behind the basketball court is a separate 130sqm barn shed currently used as a gym and home office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8Ss7_0abYv9mJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3YO8_0abYv9mJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BESIB_0abYv9mJ00
The outdoor lounge area has a barbecue and fireplace

Mr Juresic said he had already received more than 100 inquiries before the home hit the market on Sunday.

An Instagram account dedicated to the interior of the house has attracted 50,200 followers, all blown away by its style and design.

'What a magical home to be able to purchase,' one woman wrote under a photo of the garden.

'I don't believe you could build a more beautiful home,' added another.

A photo of the house racked up more than 8,000 comments in less than 24 hours after Mr Juresic posted it to his real estate page on Facebook.

'We've never had a property go viral like that before, ever,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qa5N2_0abYv9mJ00
An Instagram account dedicated to the interior of the house has attracted 50,200 followers, all blown away by its style and design
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yxNix_0abYv9mJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5AdJ_0abYv9mJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47TvIZ_0abYv9mJ00
A photo of the house racked up more than 8,000 comments in less than 24 hours after Mr Juresic posted it to his real estate page on Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWrYg_0abYv9mJ00
Mr Juresic said he has never seen a property go 'so viral' so quickly

Property records show the owners purchased the vacant block in Kingsholme for $489,900.

Coastal Barn Dream is set to sell under the hammer at an auction on July 17.

While the property has been listed without a price guide, the median house price for the neighbourhood, which is increasingly popular among families and couples, is $1.085million, according to realestate.com.au.

