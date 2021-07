As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread around the globe, many people have unfortunately lost their lives. Scientists and world health leaders have struggled and worked tirelessly to offer solutions and weapons against this Sarsc-CoV-2 virus. Part of the solution: the vaccines against to COVID-19 virus. Some of them are more popular in some parts of the world and vice versa, but so far, there have been several types of vaccines available produced by several companies across the globe. Some of the most known ones are Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sinovac and Sputnik. According to statistics published on Word data, there are vaccines available; only 24.3% of the world population has received at least one vaccine dose.