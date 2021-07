Linux users maybe interested to learn that the latest Linux Kernel 5.13 now supports the new Apple M1 processor currently in the latest MacBook Air and Mac mini systems available from Apple. The new support removes the need to run Linux on M1 powered systems using virtual machines, allowing the Linux kernel to take advantage of the maximum performance available from the awesome M1 chip. The team over at the Phoronix has already put the latest Linux Kernel through its paces and reports that Linux 5.13 “brings initial but still early support for the Apple M1 with basic support but not yet accelerated graphics and a lot more to iron out moving ahead”.