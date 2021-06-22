Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost vaccine drive

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he may consider running for vice president next year when his term ends “if there is a space for me” although opponents have described such a prospect as “a joke of the worst kind.” Duterte’s televised remark Monday night was the strongest sign that he was considering earlier calls by ruling party allies for him to run for the vice president post. Philippine presidents are barred by the constitution for running for re-election after their single, six-year term. At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president but not the vice president post. Vice president is separately elected from the president under Philippine law.