Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Philippines community raffles off bags of rice to boost vaccine drive

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) – A community in the Philippines has been raffling off huge sacks of rice in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, after finding it hard to persuade people to get their shots. Twenty weekly winners who get their shots in Sucat on the outskirts of the capital Manila...

wiky.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Vaccinations#Manila#Reuters#Filipinos#Social Weather Stations#Sinovac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Health
Country
Philippines
News Break
Vaccines
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

From cows to condos, how countries around the world are trying to boost vaccine drives with giveaways

If you get a coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, you could leave the vaccine centre not just with a jab in your arm but also with car keys in your hand, as Russia’s capital is giving away five vehicles a week in a lucky draw for those getting inoculated.This is just one example of the creative ways countries are trying to reward people getting a Covid jab. From a $1.4m (£1.01m) condominium to a single joint of marijuana, authorities and companies around the world are offering a huge range of incentives in a bid to boost their inoculation drives, targeting the...
WorldNews On 6

District In Thailand Offers Cow Raffle To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

Thailand's Mae Chaem District of northern Chiang Mai province has launched a raffle campaign, offering residents who get inoculated a chance to win a live cow per week for free. On Tuesday (June 15), 65-year-old resident Inkham Thongkham became one of the weekly winners of the lucky draw, bringing home...
WorldAxios

Philippines' Duterte threatens to jail people who refuse COVID vaccine

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened late Monday to imprison anyone who refuses the COVID-19 vaccine, following reports of low turnouts at vaccination sites across the capital, Manila, per Bloomberg. The big picture: "You choose — vaccine or I will have you jailed," Duterte said in a televised address. That's despite...
Health104.1 WIKY

Japan to donate 1 million AstraZeneca vaccines to the Philippines

MANILA (Reuters) – The Philippines will receive one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines next month provided by Japan, its ambassador to the Southeast Asian nation said on Tuesday. “We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay,” the ambassador posted on his official Twitter account...
Public HealthWNCY

Philippines extends coronavirus curbs until mid-July

MANILA (Reuters) – President Rodrigo Duterte has prolonged restrictions on movement and businesses in the Philippine capital and nearby provinces until mid-July, and retained stricter COVID-19 curbs in central and southern areas, an official said on Tuesday. Infections in the capital region, home to at least 13 million people, have...
Asiakfgo.com

Philippines’ Duterte challenges Pacquiao to expose corruption

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao should name corrupt government offices to prove that the boxer-turned-lawmaker is not just politicking ahead of a presidential election next year. The comments were the latest chapter in a surprise war of words between the president...
Protestswcn247.com

Protesters mark Philippine president's last year in power

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Left-wing activists and relatives of people killed in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign have marked the start of his last year in office with a noisy protest and a “countdown toward achieving justice.” Riot police prevented more than 150 flag-waving protesters from approaching the presidential palace in Manila. The demonstrators dispersed peacefully after less than an hour and police made no arrests despite a ban on such gatherings under COVID-19 restrictions. Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, in which thousands of mostly petty drug suspects have died since he took office in June 2016, has alarmed human rights groups and prompted several people to file complaints with the International Criminal Court.
Healthhawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Vaccines, Variants and Threats in the Philippines

Governments are trying various strategies to fight the slowing pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in many parts of the world—and in the Philippines, that now includes threats from the president. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is threatening to arrest people who don’t get vaccinated for COVID-19. Duterte himself called it a “strong-arm”...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Philippines stamps out polio outbreak after a 16-month drive

COVID-19 and vaccine hesitancy did not stop the Philippines from stamping out a polio outbreak in a 16-month drive that ended June 2021, a feat commended by WHO and UNICEF. The outbreak came almost two decades after the Philippines was declared polio-free, the last case of wild poliovirus infection having been reported in 1993.
Politicswcn247.com

Duterte open to running for VP, lashes out at ally Pacquiao

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he may consider running for vice president next year when his term ends “if there is a space for me” although opponents have described such a prospect as “a joke of the worst kind.” Duterte’s televised remark Monday night was the strongest sign that he was considering earlier calls by ruling party allies for him to run for the vice president post. Philippine presidents are barred by the constitution for running for re-election after their single, six-year term. At least two former presidents, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, have made successful runs for lower public offices after serving as president but not the vice president post. Vice president is separately elected from the president under Philippine law.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indonesian president says emergency social restrictions to be finalised Wednesday

JAKARTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Emergency social restrictions are being finalised amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Indonesia, its President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday. “Today it will be finalised because the spike is very high,” the president said, noting the restrictions would be applied on the islands of Java and Bali. The president said he was optimistic economic growth would still reach 7% in the second quarter. (Reporting by Tabita Diela; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty)
Public Healthfroggyweb.com

Indonesia president confirms emergency measures to apply July 3-20

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday that tougher social restrictions would be in place from July 3-20 to stem a spike in coronavirus cases. “With cooperation from all of us and the grace of God, I’m certain that we can suppress COVID-19 transmission and restore people’s lives quickly,” he said. Details of the restrictions are expected to be announced later on Thursday.
Oceanside, CACoast News

O’side business owner donates rice bags to starving families in India

OCEANSIDE — After Oceanside business owner Kyle Tortora heard about how impoverished families in South India were struggling through the country’s most recent COVID-19 lockdown this spring, he immediately started fundraising efforts to donate thousands of bags of rice to hungry families. It was 21 years ago when he first...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Netrack initiates vaccination drive

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 pandemic struck us all with a deadly blow stagnating work and life in general around us. However, whatsoever challenging the situation might be, it is a belief that life will find its way. Hence, from an absolute haplessness, we all have come...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

ICC prosecutor seeks full probe into Duterte's drug war killings in Philippines

The International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has called for a full investigation into a deadly crackdown on drugs since President Rodrigo Duterte took office. Why it matters: Official government data shows more than 6,100 people have died in police drug operations in the Philippines since 2016, but rights groups say the figure is likely to be much higher.
IndustrySFGate

Russian business tempts vaccine skeptics with snowmobile raffles

Russian industrial giants, facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections that threatens to undermine the economic recovery, are trying to buy their way to herd immunity. Alrosa is raffling a snowmobile and Hyundai Solaris for workers who get vaccinated, Evraz and Severstal enter them into lotteries for cash and other prizes, Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel offers an extra day off after the shots, and Phosagro lets employees jump to the front of the line to qualify for all-expense paid trips to resorts.