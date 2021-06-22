Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DreamVu named as Robotics Business Review's 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovators Honoree

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 16 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. DreamVu, the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems, has been selected as a 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Honoree. RBR50 represents DreamVu’s second major recognition this year by industry experts. “When we founded DreamVu to bring innovation to the robotics space, I had a personal...

www.mysanantonio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Robots#Dreamvu#Prweb#Ceo Co Founder#Ai#Cto#Wtwh Media Wtwh Media Llc#The Robot Report#Robobusiness Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Two Companies, Autonomous Pivot And Bloomfield Robotics, Win The Innovation Icon Award At The Forbes | THRIVE Future Of Food Summit

New York, July 1, 2021 - Today SVG Ventures and Forbes announced that Israeli-based Autonomous Pivot and US-based Bloomfield Robotics’ are the two winners of the Innovation Icon Award at the seventh annual Demo Day at the Forbes | THRIVE Future of Food Summit. During Demo Day, twelve global startups handpicked from an applicant pool of almost 700 companies across 78 countries pitched in front of a record-setting crowd of 2,500 top agriculture food and technology corporations, entrepreneurs, universities, and investors for startup funding.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Aiper Smart Releases AIPURY600 Cordless Pool-Cleaner, Offering New Cordless Robot Technology Innovations

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper Smart, the leader in intelligent, wireless pool cleaning technology, announced the release of the cordless AIPURY600. The brand's innovative smart pool-cleaning robot, which fits all pools, offers homeowners an easy, cord-free system like no other, with a cleaning capacity of up to 538 square feet. Aiper Smart uses superior technology, providing the strongest suction to capture wet leaves, dirt and insects. One of its newest and smartest features is its "auto-pull over" technology, which moves the robot to the edge of the pool when the battery is running out, making it simple to reach down and retrieve the smart robot pool cleaner for re-charging.
Engineeringwhmi.com

Howell Team Finalist In FIRST Robotics Innovation Challenge

A Howell robotics team has been named a finalist in a robotics challenge. Team KRASH, one of Howell's four FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams, has advanced from the semi-finals to the finals of the FIRST Robotics Innovation Challenge. Team KRASH is one of only 20 teams worldwide to advance to this stage of the competition. In the Innovation Challenge, teams identify a real-world problem, design a solution, create a business model, and pitch their idea to other FTC teams for judged awards.
Engineeringroboticsbusinessreview.com

RBR50 Spotlight – Qualcomm Robotics’ RB5

Qualcomm Robotics’ RB5 Provides High End Compute, Edge AI, 5G and More for Robotics Developers. Innovation Class: Technology, Services & Research Innovation. Qualcomm’s RB5 platform is especially well suitable for drones and robots deployed outdoors. Description:. In June 2020, Qualcomm Technologies released its RB5 AI-enabled 5G robotics platform. The RB5...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

THERE IS NO CHANGE TO OUR PEPPER ROBOT BUSINESS SAYS SOFTBANK

• Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai Kitamura said “There is absolutely no change to our Pepper business.”. Putting an end to discussion, the Japanese technology company SoftBank has clearly said that is continuing its friendly, talking, bubble-headed Pepper robot. Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Active Learning in Robotics: A Review of Control Principles

Active learning is a decision-making process. In both abstract and physical settings, active learning demands both analysis and action. This is a review of active learning in robotics, focusing on methods amenable to the demands of embodied learning systems. Robots must be able to learn efficiently and flexibly through continuous online deployment. This poses a distinct set of control-oriented challenges -- one must choose suitable measures as objectives, synthesize real-time control, and produce analyses that guarantee performance and safety with limited knowledge of the environment or robot itself. In this work, we survey the fundamental components of robotic active learning systems. We discuss classes of learning tasks that robots typically encounter, measures with which they gauge the information content of observations, and algorithms for generating action plans. Moreover, we provide a variety of examples -- from environmental mapping to nonparametric shape estimation -- that highlight the qualitative differences between learning tasks, information measures, and control techniques. We conclude with a discussion of control-oriented open challenges, including safety-constrained learning and distributed learning.
Technologyfinextra.com

The robots are coming

But that’s ok because they may be less Terminator and more Baymax! (I won’t explain Terminator but for anyone who hasn't watched Big Hero 6 with their kids, Baymax is a robot who can only help!) At our automation seminar this week we witnessed some interesting poll results. Although a...
Economymit.edu

4 digital transformation insights from MIT Sloan Management Review

Companies around the world are adapting to new ways of doing business, with automation and artificial intelligence playing an important role amid the ongoing pandemic. These insights from MIT Sloan Management Review can help ensure digital transformation initiatives are successful while also resilient in the face of new disruption. As...
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

World's Top Robotics Companies in 2021

Cloud technologies have transformed and revolutionized the way we live and work, and now, cloud technology has made its way to robotics. The term "cloud" refers to software or services on a global network, functioning offline and allowing individuals to access data on any device virtually. AI and Machines are...
EngineeringThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cobots, Robots Are Here to Build the Future of Your Business

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. To continue its commitment to serving customers with the latest...
Softwareaithority.com

Renesas’ New Modular IoT Development Platform Dramatically Reduces Time-To-Market And Design Complexity

Quick-Connect IoT System Combines Modular and Standardized Hardware and Software Building Blocks for MCUs and Sensors; Solidifies Renesas’ IoT Leadership. Renesas Electronics Corporation a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced an innovative new IoT system design platform that significantly eases the prototyping of IoT systems. The Renesas Quick-Connect IoT system consists of standardized boards and interfaces, enabling designers to quickly and easily connect a wide range of sensors to MCU development boards. The new system also delivers core software building blocks that are portable between boards, greatly reducing coding requirements.
Softwaresme.org

ModuleWorks, Sandvik Coromant and HCL Technologies Collaborate on PrimeTurning

A collaboration including CAM software component provider ModuleWorks GmbH, Aachen, Germany, machining solutions and tool manufacturer Sandvik Coromant, and CAMWorks developer HCL Technologies, Noida, Indi, has produced one of the first commercial implementations of Sandvik Coromant’s new PrimeTurning methodology in a CAM system. Invented and patented by Sandvik Coromant, the...
RetailMySanAntonio

3DLOOK Launches YourFit, the First and Only Integrated Solution that Combines Virtual Try-On with Size and Fit Recommendations

SAN MATEO, Calif. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. 3DLOOK, the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring solutions, announces the official launch of YourFit, the first and only solution for apparel shoppers that offers photorealistic virtual try-on functionality combined with highly accurate, data-driven size recommendations. The 2-in-1 solution is the first on the market that can answer the two primary questions that shoppers face when purchasing clothing online—Will this fit me? and Will this look good on me?—enabling fashion and apparel brands to provide a superior, personalized e-commerce experience.
InternetMySanAntonio

Hero Digital Launches Hero CommerceConnect, a Complete Experience-Led eCommerce Solution

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Hero Digital, a leading full-service customer experience company, today announced the launch of its total commerce solution, Hero CommerceConnect. The new solution will expand Hero Digital’s CX solution portfolio and enables Hero Digital to craft the buyer journey for its clients from initial engagement through acquisition, transaction and loyalty.
EconomyMySanAntonio

SyndicationPro Revolutionizes Crowdfunding With Launch of Disruptive Product, SponsorDocs

SyndicationPro launches SponsorDocs, the best PPM to manage capital raise!. SyndicationPro, the #1 Capital Raising and Investment Management Platform, is thrilled to launch SponsorDocs, which provides premium legal documents built for raising capital online. With SponsorDocs, Real Estate Syndicators are able to eliminate the need for bulky, expensive, and complicated syndication legal documents that can traditionally take a long time to procure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy