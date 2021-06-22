Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DreamVu named as Robotics Business Review's 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovators Honoree

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 16 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. DreamVu, the leader in omnidirectional 3D vision systems, has been selected as a 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award Honoree. RBR50 represents DreamVu’s second major recognition this year by industry experts. “When we founded DreamVu to bring innovation to the robotics space, I had a personal...

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Robots#Dreamvu#Prweb#Ceo Co Founder#Ai#Cto#Wtwh Media Wtwh Media Llc#The Robot Report#Robobusiness Direct
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Two Companies, Autonomous Pivot And Bloomfield Robotics, Win The Innovation Icon Award At The Forbes | THRIVE Future Of Food Summit

New York, July 1, 2021 - Today SVG Ventures and Forbes announced that Israeli-based Autonomous Pivot and US-based Bloomfield Robotics’ are the two winners of the Innovation Icon Award at the seventh annual Demo Day at the Forbes | THRIVE Future of Food Summit. During Demo Day, twelve global startups handpicked from an applicant pool of almost 700 companies across 78 countries pitched in front of a record-setting crowd of 2,500 top agriculture food and technology corporations, entrepreneurs, universities, and investors for startup funding.
ElectronicsPosted by
TheStreet

Aiper Smart Releases AIPURY600 Cordless Pool-Cleaner, Offering New Cordless Robot Technology Innovations

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiper Smart, the leader in intelligent, wireless pool cleaning technology, announced the release of the cordless AIPURY600. The brand's innovative smart pool-cleaning robot, which fits all pools, offers homeowners an easy, cord-free system like no other, with a cleaning capacity of up to 538 square feet. Aiper Smart uses superior technology, providing the strongest suction to capture wet leaves, dirt and insects. One of its newest and smartest features is its "auto-pull over" technology, which moves the robot to the edge of the pool when the battery is running out, making it simple to reach down and retrieve the smart robot pool cleaner for re-charging.
Engineeringwhmi.com

Howell Team Finalist In FIRST Robotics Innovation Challenge

A Howell robotics team has been named a finalist in a robotics challenge. Team KRASH, one of Howell's four FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) teams, has advanced from the semi-finals to the finals of the FIRST Robotics Innovation Challenge. Team KRASH is one of only 20 teams worldwide to advance to this stage of the competition. In the Innovation Challenge, teams identify a real-world problem, design a solution, create a business model, and pitch their idea to other FTC teams for judged awards.
Engineeringroboticsbusinessreview.com

RBR50 Spotlight – Qualcomm Robotics’ RB5

Qualcomm Robotics’ RB5 Provides High End Compute, Edge AI, 5G and More for Robotics Developers. Innovation Class: Technology, Services & Research Innovation. Qualcomm’s RB5 platform is especially well suitable for drones and robots deployed outdoors. Description:. In June 2020, Qualcomm Technologies released its RB5 AI-enabled 5G robotics platform. The RB5...
Businessindustryglobalnews24.com

THERE IS NO CHANGE TO OUR PEPPER ROBOT BUSINESS SAYS SOFTBANK

• Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai Kitamura said “There is absolutely no change to our Pepper business.”. Putting an end to discussion, the Japanese technology company SoftBank has clearly said that is continuing its friendly, talking, bubble-headed Pepper robot. Denying the pullout, SoftBank Robotics Corp. spokesperson Ai...
Engineeringarxiv.org

Active Learning in Robotics: A Review of Control Principles

Active learning is a decision-making process. In both abstract and physical settings, active learning demands both analysis and action. This is a review of active learning in robotics, focusing on methods amenable to the demands of embodied learning systems. Robots must be able to learn efficiently and flexibly through continuous online deployment. This poses a distinct set of control-oriented challenges -- one must choose suitable measures as objectives, synthesize real-time control, and produce analyses that guarantee performance and safety with limited knowledge of the environment or robot itself. In this work, we survey the fundamental components of robotic active learning systems. We discuss classes of learning tasks that robots typically encounter, measures with which they gauge the information content of observations, and algorithms for generating action plans. Moreover, we provide a variety of examples -- from environmental mapping to nonparametric shape estimation -- that highlight the qualitative differences between learning tasks, information measures, and control techniques. We conclude with a discussion of control-oriented open challenges, including safety-constrained learning and distributed learning.
Businessbizjournals

San Jose-based warehouse automation business Fetch Robotics acquired for $290M

Fetch Robotics Inc. on Thursday said it has agreed to be acquired by supply chain giant Zebra Technologies Corp. The San Jose-based warehouse automation company said that the acquisition would help integrat its self-navigating robots with software from Zebra that directs the flow of distribution, manufacturing and retail operations. Illinois-based...
Economymit.edu

4 digital transformation insights from MIT Sloan Management Review

Companies around the world are adapting to new ways of doing business, with automation and artificial intelligence playing an important role amid the ongoing pandemic. These insights from MIT Sloan Management Review can help ensure digital transformation initiatives are successful while also resilient in the face of new disruption. As...
Engineeringroboticstomorrow.com

World's Top Robotics Companies in 2021

Cloud technologies have transformed and revolutionized the way we live and work, and now, cloud technology has made its way to robotics. The term "cloud" refers to software or services on a global network, functioning offline and allowing individuals to access data on any device virtually. AI and Machines are...
Technologyadafruit.com

Let’s Build a Robot with ROS2 and VxWorks Containers #Robotics

Above is an episode of Embedded Toolbox, part of the “Let’s Build a Robot Series,” which begins integrating the Robot Operating System (ROS) into a VxWorks-based design. Why use an operating system alongside an operating system?. Well, ROS isn’t a true operating system, at least in the way VxWorks is....
EngineeringThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cobots, Robots Are Here to Build the Future of Your Business

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. To continue its commitment to serving customers with the latest...
Engineeringtechgig.com

5 Futuristic robot innovations that are ought to blow your mind!

According to a report titled Top Robotics Industry with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, the Robotics market is estimated to reach US$176.8 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.2%. With its efficient and effective aid to existing personnel, robotics has created a variety of job prospects and is poised to revolutionise Industry 4.0.
Small Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Pepper Robot Debut a Small/Medium Business Version

This affordable package allows small businesses struggling with labor shortage to automate their customer service and user experience. With a substantial portion of the economy struggling to find qualified employees to service customers due to the prolonging pandemic, RobotLAB, the leading robotics integrator, is announcing today the availability of a cost-effective, AI-Powered package, designed exclusively for small and medium businesses.
Softwareaithority.com

Renesas’ New Modular IoT Development Platform Dramatically Reduces Time-To-Market And Design Complexity

Quick-Connect IoT System Combines Modular and Standardized Hardware and Software Building Blocks for MCUs and Sensors; Solidifies Renesas’ IoT Leadership. Renesas Electronics Corporation a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced an innovative new IoT system design platform that significantly eases the prototyping of IoT systems. The Renesas Quick-Connect IoT system consists of standardized boards and interfaces, enabling designers to quickly and easily connect a wide range of sensors to MCU development boards. The new system also delivers core software building blocks that are portable between boards, greatly reducing coding requirements.
Softwaresme.org

ModuleWorks, Sandvik Coromant and HCL Technologies Collaborate on PrimeTurning

A collaboration including CAM software component provider ModuleWorks GmbH, Aachen, Germany, machining solutions and tool manufacturer Sandvik Coromant, and CAMWorks developer HCL Technologies, Noida, Indi, has produced one of the first commercial implementations of Sandvik Coromant’s new PrimeTurning methodology in a CAM system. Invented and patented by Sandvik Coromant, the...
BusinessWicked Local

Berkshire Grey expands with new Robotics Innovation Center, headquarters

Berkshire Grey Inc., the leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate the supply chain, today announced the completion of its new Robotics Innovation Center and headquarters in Bedford. The new center showcases Berkshire Grey’s capabilities for customers, partners, and investors. “Our new Innovation Center is strategically located in the Boston...
Electronicsmobihealthnews.com

Roundup: Philips announces new chief innovation and strategy officer, robotics to improve adult social care and more briefs

As part of the Social Care Digital Innovation Programme and the Social Care Digital Innovation Accelerators projects, 69 local authorities have developed and showcased robotic digital approaches to assist in adult social care. Run by NHS Digital in collaboration with the Local Government Association, the computer-controlled robots – known as...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Press

Let's Go Robotics

Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND Announce Exclusive US Distribution Agreement for Precise Drop™ II and Upgraded BioRaptr 2.0. CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's Go Robotics and axiVEND announced today an agreement granting exclusive distribution rights to axiVEND for Precise Drop II and BioRaptr 2.0 products in the U.S. commercial markets. Precise Drop II provides high-performance and high-precision micro-liquid dispensing at a lower cost. The product is highly configurable, making it easy to use in any environment from benchtop to full laboratory HTS. Dispense into 96, 384, 1536 well plates or onto any substrate from 80nL to 2000uL with a precision of better than 5 % CV. BioRaptr 2.0 provides on-the-fly precision dispensing with next-generation performance and operational robustness. A retrofit option is available for first-generation BioRaptrs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy