SEC to review Phase III data of Covaxin today

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) closed its acquisition of Uplift Aerospace, Inc. prior to receiving a name and symbol change at the request of Uplift. This was agreed to be in the best interest of all shareholders. 'We view the hastening of the closing as a strategic move forward for both entities,' observed David Clark, President of NRP. The acquisition closed on June 30, 2021, at the request of Uplift Aerospace, which received 50 million restricted shares of NRP Stone, Inc. stock in exchange for 80% of Uplift. This acquisition will also put NRP Stone in a revenue position after experiencing years of development. 'We believe,' stated Mr. Clark, 'this is positive for all shareholders. We are very pleased with their business initiatives as revenues grow and money is garnered from Uplift's future activities with major players.'