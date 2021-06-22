Cancel
SEC to review Phase III data of Covaxin today

Cover picture for the articleBy Shalini Bhardwaj And Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the drug regulator will discuss reviewing the Phase III data of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Tuesday. The meeting is taking before Bharat Biotech's 'pre-submission' meeting on Wednesday with the World Health Organization (WHO),...

