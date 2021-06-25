Cancel
FIFA

Amazon Prime Day gaming deals 2021: Best offers on Fifa 21, Nintendo Switch, gaming chairs, and more

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

Deal hunters listen up, Amazon Prime Day is has finally landed – a two-day shopping bonanza with big-ticket items being dropped considerably.

The online giant is slashing the prices of everything from Amazon devices and laptops to TVs and tech , as well as the much sought-after Apple products and even fashion .

But, for the gamers among us, it’s even better news because gaming is to one of the most popular Prime Day categories, with prices being slashed on Xbox , Playstation and Nintendo Switch consoles – and if yesterday’s deals are anything to go by, we’re in for even stronger stuff for day two of the event.

If you are looking to make savings across these leading brands , as well as on the accessories and games , you’ve come to the right place, but act fast as these deals tend to sell out fast – trust us.

From consoles and games to monitors and accessories, read on for our carefully curated round-up of the best deals to shop now.

The best Prime Day gaming deals available now

‘Fifa 21’ standard download code for Xbox One: Was £59.99, now £17.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re already a Fifa fan, this is one to add to your collection, especially with its 70 per cent discount. With more ways to play and more locations to choose from, look forward to a true-to-life footballing experience. Players are capable of higher-level decision making, so you can flex your creativity on the pitch, while new developments in career mode allow you to lead your team to the top with upgraded matches, transfers and training.

Nintendo Switch lite, turquoise: Was £209.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

Andrew Griffin, The Independent ’s technology editor and avid gamer, described the Nintendo Switch Lite as “a cheaper and lighter version [of the original] that can be carried around. It will suit anyone on a budget, with limited space or who never wants to play it on their TV anyway.” While not the best deal yet, it’s currently reduced by £35 – anything’s better than nothing, right?

Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor: Was £1,279.99, now £1,049, Amazon.co.uk

Samsung’s Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is ludicrous. The 49in ultra-ultra-wide QLED display is gently curved, placing the player at the centre of an immersive panorama. The G9 is especially effective when playing flight simulators and racing games, where your field of view is expanded to include more of the scene, though its 1ms response time makes it equally suitable for fighting games and fast-paced shooters. Widely considered to be the best gaming monitor around — as long as you have room for it — the Odyssey G9 has £230 off this Prime Day.

Trust Gaming GXT 707 resto gaming chair: Was £199, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

A gaming chair is a must if you enjoy extensive play and this ergonomic design will stop your muscles getting sore. There’s two removable cushions to provide lumbar and neck support along with a 360-degree rotating seat and a tiltable backrest. The smooth wheels won’t scratch your floor either.

PlayStation Plus 3 month membership and PlayStation Now: Was £42.98, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

PlayStation fans will love this deal – you’ll get a three month subscription to PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now all for less than £30. Compete with friends and other gamers, enjoy discounts on the PS Store, stream games from bygone eras and get the most out of your console. And considering this length of subscription would usually cost you upwards of £40, it’s well worth grabbing while you can.

Acer nitro VG270Sbmiipx 27in full HD gaming monitor: Was £249.99, now £219, Amazon.co.uk

Ensure you have the smoothest, clearest gameplay possible with this monitor that’s designed to be lag-free with a two millisecond response time, so you’ll never miss out on the action. The high resolution will keep your picture quality crystal clear at all times and it can be tilted to find the most comfortable viewing angle for you.

‘Hitman III’ (PS5): Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

The last of the Hitman trilogy, this freestyle assassination game is full of mystery and drama. In fact, we loved it so much that it featured in our review of the best PS5 games , where our tester described it as “a Groundhog Day- style puzzle” with an “enormous cast of wandering characters”. He went on to add: “You might be infiltrating the upper floors of a Dubai skyscraper dressed as a janitor in one mission, and disguising yourself as the detective investigating an Agatha Christie-inspired murder mystery in the next.”

Razer blackshark V2 X premium esports gaming headset: Was £59.99, now £38.99, Amazon.co.uk

This pair made it as our best buy in our review of the the best gaming headsets – need we say more? Our reviewer praised the lightweight set for offering “a superb directional audio and a superbly clear microphone ensuring your team communication is completely unimpeded”. With built-in noise cancellation and memory foam pads to fit comfortably around the ears, at this price, these are a real steal, and, as our tester put it, it’s “an excellent mid-range headset for those who play multiplayer on PC and PS4”.

PS5 dualsense controller and charging station bundle: Was £85.13, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

Got your hands on a new PS5? A bundle of the new dualsense controller with a charging station is currently on sale this Prime Day. Besides looking and feeling good, in our round-up of the best PS5 accessories we said it had “some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration”. The charging station is a convenient bonus.

‘Assassin’s Creed III Remastered’ (Xbox One): Was £34.99, now £17.49, Amazon.co.uk

This game, which has been remastered for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, places you on the precipice of the American Revolution, throwing you into the world of warrior Conor as he fights for the freedom of the nation. Expect your quest to be enhanced with impressive visuals and high-resolution graphics.

Turtle Beach stealth 600 wireless gaming headset for Xbox One and Xbox Series X, white, gen 2: Was £89.99, now £67.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy the freedom of these wireless headphones so you can celebrate your wins without getting tangled up. They also feature “superhuman hearing” so that you never miss footsteps behind you or the sound of enemy reloads. This headset is glasses friendly too, relieving pressure on your specs so you can stay comfortable during those long marathons.

Razer goliathus extended chroma soft XXL gaming mouse mat: Was £59.99, now £27.99, Amazon.co.uk

Take your gaming to the next level with this XXL mouse mat from Razer. Complete with RGB lighting that reacts to your in-game alerts and effects, a soft-touch surface that provides a balance of control and speed, and a non-slip rubber base, this is a mat built to withstand even the most hardcore gaming sessions. Its price has been reduced by more than half right now, but it’s sure to give your gaming setup double the impact.

‘Immortals Fenyx Rising’ (PS5): Was £57.99, now £21.49, Amazon.co.uk

Experience grand mythological adventures in real time with the latest ‘Immortals’ release. Playing as Fenyx, a new winged demigod, players are sent on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse, taking on mythological beasts such as Cyclops, Medusa and the Minotaur along the way. Players must use their wit to solve challenging puzzles and master the legendary powers of the gods in this epic fight for the ages.

Razer basilisk X hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse: Was £59.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

Enjoy 43 per cent off this gaming mouse that has a rapid response time and a wireless performance that will last up to 450 hours. Providing pinpoint accuracy for headshots and tricky manoeuvres, along with the ability to last for as many as 50 million clicks, it’s a must-have for any gamer looking to improve their skills.

‘The Witcher 3’ game of the year edition for PS4: Was £15.90, now £13.50, Amazon.co.uk

Loved Netflix’s The Witcher ? Now it’s time to go back and play the game. Live out your adventure as the monster slayer for hire all while facing some gruesome foes and supernatural forces. This edition includes the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions, as part of Wild Hunt game of the year expansion, which offers a whopping 50 hours of additional storytelling in addition to all new features and areas, expanding the explorable world by over a third.

GTPLAYER gaming chair office desk chair: Was £123.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

You’ll want to have the comfiest perching spot possible while you play, especially if you’re spending a long time sitting down. This adjustable, ergonomic chair tailored specifically for gaming comes with padded memory foam armrests, two extra pillows for your head and a full recline of 150 degrees. Plus, if it becomes damaged, you’ll be offered another for free.

‘Godfall’: Was £69.99, now £29.97, Amazon.co.uk

Playing as the last of the Valorian knights, who are god-like warriors, you must tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros, who awaits you at the top. Described as a “looter-slasher, melee action-RPG”, this game can be played solo, or alongside friends with three-player online co-op play.

Oculus Quest 2 advanced all-in-one virtual reality headset: Was £448, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

Try out the ultimate immersive gaming experience with this Oculus quest virtual-reality headset. From the best seats in the house at a live concert to groundbreaking films; you can explore classic favourites and new adventures in the expansive Quest content library. The hardware on this bit of gaming tech is next level, with an incredibly fast processor and a high-resolution display.

‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ for PS4: Was £57.99, now £29.48, Amazon.co.uk

The latest instalment in the Assassin’s Creed series now has nearly 50 per cent off in the Prime Day sale. You battle as a Viking warrior, heading across the sea to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla. It’s a must-have for any gamer.

