Mum shares the three easy home cleaning hacks EVERYONE should know - including polishing mirrors with shaving foam and placing newspapers on top of cabinets

By Carina Stathis
 17 days ago

A mum-of-two has shared three home hacks she uses to keep her home sparkling clean for a longer amount of time.

Mila, from Melbourne, posted a video on TikTok alongside the caption the 'home hacks you'll wish you tried earlier'.

In the video she placed old newspapers on top of wall cabinets and 'buffed' mirrors with shaving foam.

In the clip Mila claims lining old newspapers on top of high, tall surfaces makes it easier to remove dust from hard to reach places.

She then 'buffed' the clean kitchen sink with baby oil to repel water and keep the stainless steel shiny.

Similarly 'buffing' bathroom mirrors with a generous amount of shaving foam also helps keep the surface clean and fog-free.

The short video has since gone viral and been viewed more than 155,000 times, with many praising the helpful tips.

'So good and practical!' one person wrote, another added: 'Wow baby oil? Will try it later.'

In another video posted earlier this year, Mila also used the shaving cream to clean her shower screen and wedding ring.

'Your new favourite cleaner is in your bathroom cabinet,' she captioned the post.

