The government is planning to make the NHS Covid app less sensitive to avoid seeing millions of Britons forced to self-isolate over the summer.The head of the UK Health Security Agency told MPs that work was under way to decide whether smartphone notifications could be “tuned” differently to reduce numbers being “pinged”.Jenny Harries’ comments came as it was revealed that the weekly figure for people receiving messages via the app telling them to isolate hit a record of more than 360,000 across England and Wales.The total for 24-30 June was up 62 per cent on the previous week and...