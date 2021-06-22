Cancel
Military

Freeze new nukes

Times-Republican
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t know if nuclear first strike capability is possible. We need to determine if an arms race with Russia could lead to our annihilation; and if so, we need to have both countries agree to a freeze on new nuclear weapons — at least if such a freeze is verifiable.

www.timesrepublican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Arms Race#Nukes#Russia#Nato
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Russia says situation in Afghanistan could deteriorate quickly

Russia on Wednesday said the situation in Afghanistan could "swiftly deteriorate" amid the withdrawal of U.S. troops, offering assistance to neighboring Tajikistan over the wave of Afghan forces fleeing the Taliban. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon that Moscow would aid the former Soviet territory if...
Militarythewestsidegazette.com

Rocket Plan: China Building 120 New Nuke Silos As They Step Up Threats To Taiwan

HONG KONG — China’s nuclear missile arsenal was revealed last week, indicating a pending sharp rise in intercontinental ballistic missiles in the arsenal of the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force. The discovery of 120 under-construction underground silos, presumably for DF-41 I intercontinental ballistic missiles in landlocked northwest Gansu Province, was...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban shows off weapons, military hardware seized from Afghan forces

The Taliban showed off weapons and military hardware it says were seized from Afghan forces, as the group regains ground in Afghanistan’s northern districts amid a U.S. troop withdrawal from the country. Sky News, which was granted access to the Sultan Khil military base in the Wardak province near Kabul,...
POTUSNew York Post

Taliban celebrate seizure of US weapons from Afghan troops

​Taliban fighters can be seen in recently released video​s​ celebrating the seizure of US Humvees, tanks and assault weapons from Afghan security forces as the Biden administration begins its troop withdrawal​ before the Sept. 11 deadline. The Taliban have been capturing key districts in the northern part of the war-torn...
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Gantz: Mideast on verge of arms race if Iran continues path towards nukes

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Monday that the Middle East is on the verge of a new arms race, which could begin if “Iran continues to advance towards nuclear weapons and nuclear breakout [status].”. Speaking during the Israel Defense Prize ceremony, Gantz added that “in the face of...
POTUSTelegraph

US may slow Afghanistan withdrawal as Taliban win series of victories

America could slow down its withdrawal from Afghanistan amid rapid battlefield gains by the Taliban which have raised alarm in Nato capitals, the Pentagon said. Ashraf Ghani's forces have been swept out of many rural areas since the insurgents launched a nationwide offensive at the start of May. Joe Biden...
Worldwhbl.com

Turkish, U.S. defence ministers to discuss Kabul airport plan on Wednesday

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said he would discuss with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin on Wednesday a plan for Turkey to operate and guard Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan, adding there was no final decision yet. Ankara has offered to run...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

The Stealth F-22 Raptor Only Fears One Thing (Not Russia or China)

The F-22 Raptor may be the most elusive fighter ever built. It has a radar-cross section the size of a marble, and if it gets into trouble, it can rocket away traveling up to two-and-a-half times the speed of sound—so fast that the friction from the air would melt its radar-absorbent coatings right off its airframe. But this October, the Air Force discovered that a Raptor with its wings clipped can’t evade the force of nature.
POTUSMSNBC

'Like the mob': Trump in trouble as family member floats Ivanka flipping

Citizen Donald Trump is speaking out about the criminal probe into his namesake organization, admitting the crime during a rally and downplaying the charges. Prosecutors are still pressuring Trump’s money man Allen Weisselberg to start talking. MSNBC’s Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discuss the latest in the investigation.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Why Does Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Pump Out So Much Black Smoke?

For most sailors who served on the Admiral Kuznetzov, Mazut is the stuff of legends. The ultra-thick, tarry black substance that powers the ship is known for being rather toxic, sticky, and not easy to get out of clothes. But why did the Soviet navy keep powering its ships with Mazut? What are the advantages and disadvantages of the fuel? Why exactly is the Kuznetsov so smoky?
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

US citizen arrested over assassination of Haiti president Jovenel Moïse, reports say

An American citizen is among a group of people arrested following the assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moïse, according to The Washington Post.Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, Mathias Pierre, identified US citizen James Solages, who is described as being of Haitian descent, as one of the two survivors of a police shootout in the streets near the president’s house.He told the Post that at least one other detainee is also believed to be a Haitian American. Another four suspects were killed.Mr Pierre reportedly showed a video of the two suspects being arrested to the jeers of a...
Congress & Courtsamericanpeoplenews.com

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For Reprehensible New Claim About COVID-19

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest comments about COVID-19 drew fierce backlash on Monday. In a threaded “message from America to the swamp” that she posted on Twitter, the Georgia Republican bombastically declared that “no cares” about the more transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus that is now seeding itself across the U.S. “or any other variant.”
Presidential ElectionCNN

Hillary Clinton: 'We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process'

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton called out the Republican-led crackdown on voting rights and urged Americans to fight for access to the ballot box in an op-ed published Wednesday. "We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy, carried out in full view of the American people. As Democrats, it's not enough to push back one law, one court case or even one election at a time. We need to fundamentally change the way we think about and fight back against this blatant, sweeping effort," Clinton wrote in the op-ed, which published on Democracy Docket, the progressive platform founded by former Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias.

