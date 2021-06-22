World Rainforest Day: How to make your home and garden feel more like a rainforest

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you have skin that flares up at the very mention of scent, a fragrance-free lotion is a must. It covers so much surface area, after all, especially if you slather it all over your body post-shower (which we highly recommend to keep your skin soft and aptly hydrated). You may know to steer clear of artificial fragrance, as it's "one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, once told us, but even natural fragrances (essential oils and the like) can sneak into the formula and trigger irritation for some.