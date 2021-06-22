Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

World Rainforest Day: How to make your home and garden feel more like a rainforest

By Independent TV
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say it’s good to be in touch with nature – especially when it comes to trying to save the world’s rainforests – so why not jump in at the deep end, and bring a bit of jungle magic to your home and garden. There are very much two routes...

www.independent.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rainforests#Birds#Flowers#Insects#British#Amazonian#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Youtube
Related
Interior DesignFremont Tribune

3. Make your guests feel right at home.

If you’re having overnight guests, make sure they have everything they need by styling your guest bathroom with clear glass containers full of all the essentials. This video from @slyinspireme shows you how.
GardeningThe Independent

How to fight garden guilt and not feel overwhelmed by your plot – according to garden writer Charlotte Mendelson

Gardening can be devastatingly overwhelming at times. The chomping of slugs, the vagaries of the weather, your enthusiasm crushed by a pitiful harvest…. It’s easy to despair, especially when TV and books make gardening sound so simple – surely you should be drowning in marrows by now? Eating homegrown radishes with every meal? Making jam? But no. Fortunately, novelist and gardening writer Charlotte Mendelson is very familiar with this pain, and has poured it all into her book, Rhapsody In Green – now out in paperback. “The garden I describe [in the book] is not my garden anymore,” she explains, “but the sentiments are exactly the same.”
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

11 Fragrance-Free Lotions That Will Make Your Skin Feel Like Butter

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. If you have skin that flares up at the very mention of scent, a fragrance-free lotion is a must. It covers so much surface area, after all, especially if you slather it all over your body post-shower (which we highly recommend to keep your skin soft and aptly hydrated). You may know to steer clear of artificial fragrance, as it's "one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD, once told us, but even natural fragrances (essential oils and the like) can sneak into the formula and trigger irritation for some.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

How to Make a Furnished Sublet Feel Like Home

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The past year has brought on a significant amount of unexpected change—and for many, that’s included housing. Whether it’s finding a place closer...
Interior DesignThrive Global

Creative Things That Can Make Your Home Feel Cozier

Building a beautiful cozy home is all about looking forward to returning at the end of a long day. This is your special haven where you feel happy and content in the warm ambiance that envelops you. When adorning this sanctuary, you’ll choose from various creative ideas available, such as adding multiple layers, eye-catching hues vying for attention with soft palettes, and lots of natural lighting. Not sure where you get started? Check out these ideas you find interesting and appealing because interior decoration is all about infusing little pieces of your personality.
GardeningHouzz

How to Enjoy Your Garden More This Summer

Even if you have only five minutes, bring your cup of coffee and slice of toast outside to enjoy in the backyard. Perhaps you want to take this time to practice mindfulness, or you may just want to sit back, relax and watch the birds flit among the garden beds. If you’re off to work, you may notice that you feel more calm and centered by starting your day in nature.
Interior DesignPosted by
POPSUGAR

11 Decorating Tips to Make Your First Apartment Feel Like a Home

Decorating your first apartment is one of the most exciting steps in early adulthood. Gone are the days of taking whatever secondhand furniture, posters, and decorations you can find or fit in your dorm room. Now is the time to thoughtfully curate and design a space that both reflects you and feels like home. While that can feel daunting, it doesn't have to be difficult or expensive. Thanks to online secondhand shops, it's easy to find furniture that fits your style and your budget. Plus, there are plenty of inexpensive ways to breathe life and personality into your abode. Here are a few ways to make your first apartment feel like home.
Agricultureresilience.org

How I grew, and lost, a rainforest

And so I’ve come to the end of my posts concerning Part II of A Small Farm Future and I shall soon be moving onto Parts III and IV, which are the ones that have generated most of the discussions and disputations over the book. I include this post by way of a deep breath, reflecting back on the ground we’ve recently covered and forward toward what’s to come.
Home & Gardenhandymantips.org

Make Your Home More Welcoming with Eurofase Lighting

The process of home construction involves the blending of several components. This encompasses the house’s architecture as well as its exterior and interior design. However, one area of design that can sometimes be taken for granted is lighting, which may make all the difference between a welcoming and uninviting home.
Home & GardenBHG

6 Eye-Catching Fence Decorating Ideas to Dress Up Your Yard

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Fencing provides privacy, structure, and security to your yard, but that doesn't mean it has to be utilitarian. Paint, plants, and a few accessories can go a long way in sprucing up your home's perimeter. Decorate your fence and add showstopping curb appeal with these easy DIY ideas that let you personalize your yard.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Create A Natural Decor In Your Living Room?

The natural atmospheres are among those that you prefer at the moment in the world of decoration. It must be said that by playing with plant fibers, it is quite easy to create a warm and fresh decor, ideal for resting at home in any season. Today, we invite you...
GardeningLifehacker

How to Grow Orchids Without Killing Them

Orchids are known for being tricky: They’re delicate, require watering and misting, and they need proper drainage and just the right amount of light. That level of plant care can be overwhelming, but once you’ve got a routine, you’ll knock it out of the park. Here’s how to care for an orchid in your home.
Animalsalmanac.com

How to Make an Earwig Trap for Your Vegetable Garden

Why are you seeing a container of oil? Unfortunately, while it’s been a banner year for my flowers, it has also been a banner year for earwigs in the vegetable garden. Find out what earwig damage looks like and how to make an earwig trap at home. I tested five earwig trap ideas to figure out worked best!
Gardeningparkview.com

Watering guidance for your plants and gardens

It may seem simple but knowing when and how much to water your flowers, gardens and shrubs can be complex and take some practice. For this reason, we asked Camille Schuelke, greenhouse farmer at the Parkview Community Greenhouse, to share her best tips and tricks for keeping your plants and garden hydrated this summer.
GardeningThe Oakland Press

There are many benefits to adding native plants to your landscaping

There are not many circumstances where you have a win-win-win situation, but when it comes to native plants, that’s exactly what you get. In addition, whether you are an experienced grower or looking to try gardening for the first time, native plants will help you achieve your “green thumb” goals.
Home & GardenPosted by
Mental_Floss

Make Your Home Smell Like Pretzel Day, Kevin’s Famous Chili, and More With These Office-Themed Candles

If you’re looking to deviate from conventional candle scents like pumpkin spice and fresh linen, the options are nearly limitless. You can make your living room smell like your favorite soda, your astrological sign, or virtually anything else. You can even evoke the olfactory atmosphere of Jim and Pam’s relationship from The Office, which, according to retailer Moneyline Tees, is a fusion of “green notes, fresh cut roses, violet, lily, geranium, and musk.”
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

Natural Chairs For The Garden You’ll Adore

Natural materials are super trendy at the moment. Indoors and outdoors, they allow you to create any type of decoration and can match all styles. If you fancy using them on your balcony or patio, you should love today’s article. we suggest you discover a special selection of natural chairs for the garden.
Interior DesignPosted by
defpen

7 Useful Items That Will Make Your House More Comfortable And Cozy

Creating a cozy and comfortable home is a lot more than having pretty things in it. It is about adding little details and items that make you feel joy and calmness. It is about adding whatever allows you to feel happy and relaxed at the end of the day. And frankly, the biggest compliment regarding your home you can get is if someone says that it is very cozy. That suggests that your home makes them feel welcomed and comfortable as well. There are numerous things you can use to cozy up your home. In this article, you will find seven items that can be a great choice for this purpose.
ScienceInc.com

How to Make Your Brain Work Better: Add More 'Soft Fascination' to Your Day

When you're staring at a screen for long periods, doctors often recommend something called the 20-20-20 Rule -- every 20 minutes look 20 feet away from you for 20 seconds. The idea is that varying your focus prevents eye strain. Could varying your focus in other areas of your life prevent other types of strain as well?
Gardeningupr.org

Managing Your Garden During The Midsummer Heat

With the midsummer heat upon us, we are beginning to see a few storms. This rain is good, of course, because this brings some badly needed moisture. Storms often come quickly, and then some of that moisture does runoff. You're encouraged to try to turn the sprinkler system off. Try to skip at least one watering interval. This will help conserve some badly needed moisture that can be used later during the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy