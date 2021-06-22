Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burnet County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Burnet The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Blanco County in south central Texas Southwestern Burnet County in south central Texas Southeastern Llano County in south central Texas * Until 300 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms between Burnet, Kingsland, and Johnson City. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Marble Falls, Kingsland, Round Mountain, Granite Shoals, Horseshoe Bay, Johnson City, Meadowlakes, Highland Haven, Cypress Mill, Sandy, Blowout, Longhorn Cavern State Park, Pedernales Falls State Park, Spicewood, Smithwick, Cottonwood Shores and Sunrise Beach Village. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnson City, TX
City
Horseshoe Bay, TX
City
Spicewood, TX
City
Marble Falls, TX
City
Kingsland, TX
State
Texas State
City
Sunrise Beach Village, TX
City
Burnet, TX
City
Cypress Mill, TX
County
Burnet County, TX
City
Cottonwood Shores, TX
City
Highland Haven, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
NWS
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy