Cadbury confirms return of the famous Breakaway chocolate block after 12 MONTHS in the works

By Belinda Cleary
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 17 days ago

Cadbury have announced it is bringing back the famous Breakaway block and fans are delighted.

The popular block has layers of wafer, creme and a creamy chocolate centre encased in Cadbury milk chocolate. It is also now available in a Cadbury Old Gold dark chocolate block.

Paul Chatfield the Senior Marketing Director for Cadbury told FEMAIL the new block has been in development for 12 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN0v5_0abYslrV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oppzp_0abYslrV00

'We know how much Australians love the generous and indulgent nature of Cadbury chocolate, and we're excited that the addition of light and crispy wafer will make Cadbury Breakaway a delicious chocolate wafer combination,' he said.

'The amazing chocolate makers at our Hobart factory have been working for more than 12 months to get the recipe and combination of Cadbury chocolate and wafer just right.'

To celebrate the launch of the new block Cadbury offered 500 lucky chocolate lovers a free block.

The promotion was over in just 30 minutes after being revealed on the chocolate-giant's Facebook Page.

Fans expressed their sheer excitement at the block being brought back.

'So happy it is back, it is the best Cadbury block ever,' one man said.

'I have been waiting years for this,' another woman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqQ9e_0abYslrV00
The chocolate giant gave away 500 free blocks of the new chocolate in a promotion which lasted just 30 minutes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iR7gv_0abYslrV00
The Breakaway block will be available from early July, a spokesperson said

'Oh no, I used to eat the whole thing in one sitting,' admitted another.

The Breakaway blocks are expected to be on the shelves from early July.

This appeared to be too far away for some chocolate lovers who wanted to know if the block would be available immediately.

