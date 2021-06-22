Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Will Netflix pick up Manifest after its NBC cancellation?

By Christian Saclao
Posted by 
geekspin
geekspin
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix emerged as the leading potential new home for Manifest after it was revealed last week that NBC canceled the series after three seasons. The arrival of the first two seasons of Manifest on the streaming service last Thursday led fans to believe that Netflix could pick up the show for a fourth season if a huge number of people would watch the series on the platform. Though Manifest quickly became the #1 most-watched Netflix show in the U.S., the streamer has ultimately decided not to save the missing-plane drama.

geekspin.co
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
839
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Matt Long
Person
Luna Blaise
Person
Josh Dallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled 4 Of Its Original Shows At Once

Though it used to be known as the place where cancelled shows could go for another chance, Netflix these days has a reputation for mercilessly cancelling its own shows before their natural lifespan is up. And that’s not something that’s going to change anytime soon: the streaming giant has just cancelled another four series at once. This time, the platform has decided to clear out much of its recent sitcom programming.
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Manifest Season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast & What to Expect

Manifest, a supernatural drama that aired on NBC in September 2018, recently completed three seasons. But NBC has announced that it will not continue to make further seasons for the show. Seasons 3 released on April 1, 2021, with 13 episodes. The viewership of the show decreased every season, which may have been one of the many reasons for the show to be cancelled.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Good Girls Canceled After Four Seasons at NBC!

Another NBC show bites the dust. Buzzy dramedy Good Girls has been canceled after four seasons, and there are no plans to shop the series to other outlets. According to Deadline, there was hope that a deal could be reached to bring the show back for a truncated fifth season to bring the series to a close.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Good Girls - Cancelled by NBC After 4 Seasons, Not Moving to Netflix

It’s a bad ending for NBC’s Good Girls. The beloved but little-watched on linear drama series has been canceled after four seasons on NBC. Efforts to move the series to Netflix, which serves as its streaming home after a global rights deal for the series — have imploded and the series will not make the move to the streaming giant as an original series for season five.
TV SeriesComicBook

Manifest Creator Wants to Wrap Up Series With a Movie

NBC may have cancelled Manifest after just three seasons, but the campaign to keep the story going is continuing to gain steam. The first two seasons of the series were recently added to Netflix and have been one of the most-watched titles on the streaming service since. Jeff Rake, Manifest's creator, has been working to find a new home for Manifest so it can finish its story, but he's also working on a backup plan if no network or service wants to make additional seasons.
TV SeriesVulture

NBC Cancels Good Girls, Ending Their Reign of Crime

To paraphrase philosopher Nelly Furtado: Flames to dust, lovers to friends. Why must all Good Girls come to an end? After a four-season law-bending bender beginning in 2018, NBC is canceling the primetime-crime drama starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman. The show will officially come to an end after NBC airs this season’s five remaining episodes between now and July. According to Deadline, the show had been a high performer on Netflix, and there had been talks of the show moving to the streaming platform if it was canceled on Netflix. However, these plans “did not pan out.” This high-profile NBC cancellation comes after the network canceled Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Manifest earlier this month. NBC shows are like birds, they only fly away.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Manifest creator pitching a movie ending, admits it's "confusing" that it remains No. 1 on Netflix

Jeff Rake had always planned for a six-season run for Manifest. But with Netflix opting not to pick up a third season following NBC's cancelation, "I'm reading the writing on the wall that we may not find a home for three more seasons of the show, so I moved to plan B: Some platform would bankroll a feature or a movie finale, like we saw with Timeless, Firefly, and Deadwood," he tells EW. "I just need a modest budget to tell the story. I am personally sketching out how to consolidate the back half of the series into a much more streamlined, cut-to-the-chase two-hour finale that would distill all of the hanging chads of the series. That's where my head is at. There is a huge appetite for people wanting to know what's that end of the story, what happened to the passengers, what ultimately happened to that airplane." Rake points out that Netflix turned down reviving Manifest "10 long days ago. Since then we remain at the top of Netflix's watch list. So I've encouraged Warner Bros. and my agents to continue conversations with Netflix, and anyone else for that matter, another platform who may be interested in stepping up. There's a lot of questions over whether Hulu would want to take over since season 3 of the show lives on Hulu… which is so confusing and complicated for the new fans to comprehend. Like, how challenging it is to be a consumer out there, to binge the first two seasons on Netflix ... and think they've seen everything that there is to see? A lot of them didn't even realize that there's a third season sitting over on Hulu. It's so crazy and convoluted. Fans are also hearing the show is incomplete and remains incomplete. I take that as a positive sign." Rake also agrees that it's confusing that Manifest continues to thrive as the No. 1 show on Netflix, even today. "How strange for a show to seemingly be at the end of its rope and then suddenly it's the No. 1 series on Netflix for, I think it's 20 days in a row," he says. "I was well on my way through the stages of grief to process the premature ending of the story. Now I am basking in the rebirth of the show."
TV Seriesimdb.com

Good Girls Has Been Canceled at NBC and Its Stars Are Sad

First Debris, then Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, then Manifest and now, Good Girls. NBC is not playing around with renewals and cancellations this year, and has canceled Good Girls—yet another beloved but low-rated drama with dedicated fans and a passionate cast—after four seasons. And this time, there's not even any hope of a savior, as negotiations to move the show to somewhere like Netflix reportedly did not work out. The show starred Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman as a trio of moms and criminal (sometimes) masterminds, and Hendricks and Whitman have both expressed their sadness on social media. Whitman shared a meme of her eyes being covered by Hendricks...
TV SeriesColumbian

Fate of ‘Manifest’ remains up in the air

You have questions. I have some answers. Not on NBC. The network canceled the fantasy drama after three seasons amid reports of declining ratings and, judging from some letters here, viewer discontent. That’s especially tough considering that the show was meant to run six seasons and only made it to the halfway point. But the show’s repeats have done well on Netflix, and there’s a chance that another service will order new episodes.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

Questions the Manifest Cancelation Leaves Unanswered

This Manifest article contains spoilers. Manifest is no stranger to unanswered questions. In fact, some might say its main appeal (or its greatest flaw) was the never-ending mystery of why the passengers of Flight 828 experienced prophetic callings after jumping forward five years mid-flight. After three seasons, it seemed viewers might never know the true meaning behind it all, and now with NBC’s cancellation of the sci-fi drama (and Netflix’s refusal to pick it up), it’s an unfortunate certainty that fans will be left in the dark forever.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Manifest's Josh Dallas, Other Cast Members React After Efforts To Save The Show From Cancellation Fail

Following NBC drama Manifest’s devastating cancellation after that twist-filled Season 3 finale cliffhanger, fans remained hopeful that the show would continue on elsewhere. While it dominated Netflix’s charts soon after the first two seasons dropped on the streamer, the platform surprisingly passed on the series, breaking the hearts of fans everywhere yet again. Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh and more of the show's stars reacted to the news of the missing plane drama’s official cancellation, reflecting on their time on the series.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Good Girls’ Canceled at NBC as Move to Netflix Falls Apart

The streamer boarded the former NBC drama early on for international and SVOD rights. It’s a bad ending for NBC’s Good Girls. The beloved but little-watched on linear drama series has been canceled after four seasons on NBC. Efforts to move the series to Netflix, which serves as its streaming home after a global rights deal for the series — have imploded and the series will not make the move to the streaming giant as an original series for season five.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Upshaws’ Season 2: Renewed Or Canceled By Netflix?

Netflix has officially renewed the multi-camera comedy series The Upshaws for a second season. Featuring Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields, the blue-collar sitcom Netflix picks up The Upshaws for Season 2. The second season will feature 16, half-hour episodes. This is an increase from the first season’s 10 episodes. Meanwhile, viewers can expect the episodes to drop in two batches of 8 for your bingeing pleasure.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

NBC puts down Good Girls, and Netflix refuses to pick it back up

The cast of Good Girls—and specifically, stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta—will now have to be good on their own time, as NBC has formally canceled the series after its fourth season. To add insult to injury, Netflix (which co-funded the show, originally presented as a new, mainstream-network-friendly twist on the Breaking Bad/Weeds “suburbanite gets too into doing crimes” genre) has apparently also declined to pick the series up for a fifth and final season.
TV SeriesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: Will NBC's 'Manifest' return to TV?

A • Not on NBC. The network canceled the fantasy drama after three seasons amid reports of declining ratings and, judging from some letters here, viewer discontent. That’s especially tough considering that the show was meant to run six seasons and only made it to the halfway point. The show’s repeats have done well on Netflix, but the streaming site passed this week on reviving the series for a fourth season.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cancelled Series Continues to Top Netflix

Much to the dismay of TV fans around the country, NBC has opted not to bring back the mysterious Manifest for a fourth season. Despite the cancellation, however, the Manifest fanbase has grown stronger and stronger by the day. The campaigns to save Manifest are larger than ever, boosted now by the fact that the series is the most popular title on Netflix.
TV SeriesPosted by
SlashGear

Good Girls is the latest NBC hit to get a surprise cancellation

NBC has canceled another hit TV show before viewers could get a proper conclusion: Good Girls. The series, which revolves around a trio of women who dig progressively deeper into the criminal world following an illegal act of desperation, will end with its fourth season. The planned fifth season, sadly, will not be coming from Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy