K's 1 win from finals

Ed. note - Today we continue along with our Syracuse men’s basketball rewatch series. If you missed the introduction to this series, click here for more information. For those of you that have been following along, we took the TNIAAM time machine back to 1996 to cover the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team’s Final Four win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. We’re now back to present day to talk about that game in hindsight. It’s like we’re living out a Netflix series of Manifest or Dark around here.