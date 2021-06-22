Cancel
K's 1 win from finals

By JUSTIN A. COHN
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loudest cheers of the season didn't come during the first-period onslaught, when the line of Anthony Nellis, Alan Lyszczarczyk and Shawn Szydlowski combined for three goals and six assists as Fort Wayne built a three-goal lead. The deafening noise was as the Komets' penalty kill fought to close the game, limiting the Allen Americans to only one shot over the final 1 minute, 41 seconds, and Fort Wayne held on for a 4-3 victory in front of a season-high 3,919 fans at Memorial Coliseum.

