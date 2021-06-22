Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Wayne, IN

(He)art of the city

By Editorials
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerre Haute's 41/40 Arts and Cultural District boasts more than 400 creative jobs such as graphic designers, musicians and photographers in and around the area. The district, created in 2019 and named for U.S. highways that intersect near there, also is an economic engine for the city of about 61,000. It's brought in nearly $27 million in creative industry earnings since 2018, a report from the Indiana Arts Commission says, and cultural nonprofit revenue is about $2.5 million.

journalgazette.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Jeffersonville, IN
City
Columbus, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Entertainment
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
City
Nashville, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
City
Carmel, IN
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Noblesville, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Louis Kahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terre Haute City#The Arts Commission#The State Arts Commission#The City Council#The Arts United Center#The Journal Gazette#The Swope Art Museum#The History Center#The Artlink Art Gallery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
HealthPosted by
The Hill

FDA narrows use for controversial new Alzheimer's drug after criticism

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved an update to the prescribing label for a controversial new Alzheimer's drug in an attempt to narrow its intended use. The agency recommended that Biogen's Aduhelm drug should only be used in patients with mild Alzheimer's dementia or mild cognitive impairment,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Toyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp's (7203.T) political action committee will halt donations to U.S. members of Congress who voted against President Joe Biden's election certification in January, the company said on Thursday. The largest Japanese automaker has faced harsh criticism for donations to some lawmakers - members...

Comments / 0

Community Policy