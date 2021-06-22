(He)art of the city

Terre Haute's 41/40 Arts and Cultural District boasts more than 400 creative jobs such as graphic designers, musicians and photographers in and around the area. The district, created in 2019 and named for U.S. highways that intersect near there, also is an economic engine for the city of about 61,000. It's brought in nearly $27 million in creative industry earnings since 2018, a report from the Indiana Arts Commission says, and cultural nonprofit revenue is about $2.5 million.