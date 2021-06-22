Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FEATURE-S. Africans battle to bridge digital divide in COVID-19 vaccination race

By Kim Harrisberg
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 16 days ago

* Vaccine rollout slow in Africa’s worst-hit nation

* Church, volunteers join state vaccination campaigns

* Campaigners fear those without internet could miss out

* Initiatives aim to tackle digital gap, vaccine fears

By Kim Harrisberg

JOHANNESBURG, June 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Esther Dhlamini went to collect her pension in Johannesburg’s Soweto township, she was surprised to find a local bishop on hand to soothe her fears about COVID-19 vaccination and register her for the jab on his mobile phone.

Community “foot soldiers” like the bishop are among numerous initiatives being scrambled across South Africa to tackle a digital divide that threatens to hit vaccine take-up among people without internet access - including many pensioners.

“I was afraid to get vaccinated and didn’t know how to,” said Dhlamini, 71, outside the Boxer supermarket where she goes each month to pick up her 1,900 rand ($140) pension grant.

“But then the bishop showed me a video of him getting vaccinated and he’s still alive now, so I let him sign me up,” Dhlamini told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tens of thousands of pensioners are being targeted by partnerships between authorities, charities and churches to ensure it is not only the rich or digitally connected who are immunised against COVID-19 in Africa’s worst-hit country.

As daily COVID-19 cases rise, progress on the national inoculation drive has been slow, and campaigners fear people living in rural areas, or those without an internet connection or private medical aid may be left behind altogether.

So far, 3.7% of South Africa’s roughly 58 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, according to a Reuters tally, with only healthcare workers and the over-60s currently eligible.

“We’re having very elitist conversations around COVID-19,” said Thami Nkosi, interim programmes manager at local charity Right2Know, which works to improve access to public information campaigns.

“We’re using complicated numbers, maps and information, it’s almost like certain sections of society – the illiterate, the elderly, those without tech access - are being forgotten,” Nkosi added.

‘AMAZING RESOURCE’

Almost all of the 38 million South Africans - or nearly two-thirds of the population - who have internet access use their mobile phones to get online, according to online data portal Statista.

But data is expensive in South Africa, with broadband research company Cable.co.uk ranking the country in the upper half of global prices.

Several health ministry vaccination initiatives have sought to take advantage of the country’s relatively high rates of connectivity and mobile phone usage while saving costs for users.

It has launched a toll-free hotline and free quick code, or unstructured supplementary service data (USSD), to help register those without data or internet for vaccination.

Officials from the Department of Health were not immediately available for comment on how widely used such services have been.

But their partnership with the South African Council of Churches (SACC) – a forum uniting church members and organisations - and branches of Boxer supermarkets across the country has so far reached at least 120,000 people.

Volunteers approach pensioners as they wait in line, speak to them about coronavirus vaccine myths and misinformation, and if they agree - they register them on their phones for a vaccination appointment.

“By initiating this campaign, we had only one objective in mind: to ultimately assist the government’s efforts to vaccinate as many of our citizens as quickly as possible,” said Ian Bamber, a Boxer spokesperson.

Bishop Shadrack Moloi, president of the Council of African Independent Churches, an SACC member, said churches can be “an amazing resource” in the vaccination drive.

“It’s important for churches to get involved because we have a close connection to the community,” Moloi said.

‘NEEDLES IN ARMS’

Other projects have included distributing 200,000 flyers with vaccine information across the country and social media campaigns encouraging younger South Africans to help register their grandparents.

A truck coordinated by the provincial health departments and UNICEF, the U.N. children’s fund, has been screening videos of people sharing COVID-19 stories across the country in local languages while helping them register for the vaccine.

Networks of volunteers, such as COVIDComms SA, are sharing infographic video messages to explain the different ways to register.

Getting elderly people to sign up for vaccination is just the first step, said Jane Simmonds, research manager at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), a parastatal medical research organisation.

“Registration is important but cannot save lives, needles in arms with vaccines save lives,” said Simmonds, who is involved in the country’s vaccine communication strategy.

Moloi said it was vital to ensure no one is left behind in a country battling centuries of inequality and poverty.

"The risk of only vaccinating the rich or those with internet access is that we will perpetuate this divide, and everyone needs this vaccine," he said, as an elderly woman on crutches joined the pension queue. ($1 = 13.5622 rand) (Reporting by Kim Harrisberg @KimHarrisberg; Editing by Helen Popper. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers the lives of people around the world who struggle to live freely or fairly. Visit news.trust.org)

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
172K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Johannesburg#Covid 19 Vaccine#Church#South Africans#Cable Co Uk#Ussd#The Department Of Health#Boxer#Sacc#Unicef#U N#Samrc#Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
UEFAalbuquerqueexpress.com

World passes three billion vaccine mark in race to contain Covid-19

More than three billion Covid-19 vaccines have been administered around the world, an AFP tally found. The highly infectious Delta strain of the coronavirus has caught many nations off guard. Some wealthy countries are succeeding in bringing Covid-19 infections down thanks to strong vaccination drives. More than three billion Covid-19...
Pharmaceuticalshawaiitelegraph.com

COVAX: Do Not Widen COVID Vaccine Divide

COVAX, the World Health Organization initiative for the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, is urging countries to recognize as fully vaccinated all people who have received COVID-19 vaccines that COVAX has recognized as safe and effective. "Any measure that only allows people protected by a subset of WHO-approved vaccines to...
Public HealthONE

The invisible pandemic: COVID-19’s toll on African women and girls

Rasna Warah is a Kenyan writer and journalist who is working with the ONE Campaign’s COVID-19 Aftershocks project. The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a “shadow pandemic” across the globe: domestic violence cases have risen dramatically since pandemic-induced lockdowns and school closures last year, and women and girls are at greater risk of sexual abuse.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Countries across Europe are scrambling to accelerate coronavirus vaccinations and outpace the spread of the more infectious delta variant, in a high-stakes race to prevent hospital wards from filling up again with patients fighting for their lives. The urgency coincides with Europe’s summer holidays, with fair...
Public HealthVoice of America

South African Firm to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine for African Countries

NAIROBI, KENYA - The South African pharmaceutical company Aspen has begun production of hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine for African countries. To speed up the process, the company is getting a large funding boost from the U.S. government. Speaking during a virtual press briefing Thursday, Mark Marchick,...
Public Healththewestsidegazette.com

Cameroon Takes Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign To Churches, Markets

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — There was little activity at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé Covid-19 vaccination center at noon on June 28, a fortnight to the five-day national immunization campaign. Covid-19 vaccination exercise starts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but by noon, there is no one at the center except...
WorldVoice of America

UNICEF to Ship 220 Million Doses of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine to African Union

UNICEF said Thursday it has signed a deal to provide up to 220 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to African Union member states by the end of 2022. The child humanitarian group announced in a statement the agreement was reached with Belgium-based and J&J-owned Janssen Pharmaceutica NV.
Healthdallassun.com

Healthcare in South Africa: how inequity is contributing to inefficiency

South Africa has a two-tiered, and highly unequal, healthcare system. The public sector is state-funded and caters to the majority - 71% - of the population. The private sector is largely funded through individual contributions to medical aid schemes or health insurance, and serves around 27% of the population. The public sector is underfunded while most South Africans can't afford the exorbitant cost of private care. To balance the scales, the government tabled the National Health Insurance Scheme. The proposal was to provide universal healthcare by buying services from health professionals through a National Health Insurance Fund. These services would then be delivered at private and public facilities. But there are many unanswered questions about how exactly this scheme will work and many doubts about it. Russell Rensburg is the director of the Rural Health Advocacy Project, which champions equitable access to quality healthcare for the country's rural communities. He shares with The Conversation Africa how the gaps may be plugged.
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Europe's view on vaccine certificates

The Digital Covid Certificate is being rolled out across EU member nations this month, and Tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Leo Varadkar has suggested it could be adapted for indoor hospitality in the Republic of Ireland. Indoor hospitality was due to reopen in Ireland on the 5 July, but has been...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mega brood of ten babies 'are fighting for their lives' in South African hospital say relatives: Father insists world will get to see decuplets 'at the right time'

Ten babies born to one mother are currently fighting for their lives at a hospital in South Africa, the infants' aunt has claimed. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, said mother Gosiame Sithole is also recovering in the same Pretoria hospital after giving birth to five of the children naturally and another five by Caesarean section on Monday.
Travelsimpleflying.com

Europe’s Digital COVID-19 Travel Certificate System Goes Live

On Thursday, July 1st, the EU Digital COVID Certificate Regulation came into effect. This allows EU citizens and residents the ability to have their Digital COVID Certificates issued and verified across the EU. More than 200 million certificates have already been generated across the member states of the European Union.
Public HealthTechCrunch

The EU’s COVID-19 ‘digital certificates’ are up and running

From today, almost all EU Member States are now able to issue and verify digital certificates, per the Commission — with only a handful of (mostly) EEA countries still pending a step, according to its website. A number of countries had started issuing certificates earlier. The regulation also allows for...
Africaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Southern African Leaders Discuss Regional Economic Integration

Regional integration, security, macroeconomic stability and others formed the major issues discussed when Southern African leaders gathered late June in Maputo, Mozambique. They were in the country for the extraordinary summit of Heads of State and Government organized by the Southern African Development Community (SADC). The event was primarily called...
Travelstjohnsource.com

USVI Launches Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Records for Travel, Events

Virgin Islanders who are vaccinated against COVID-19 can now apply for a digital vaccine record, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced Tuesday. The record, which can be carried as a wallet-sized photo or downloaded to the Apple Wallet or Google Wallet apps on smartphones, “will make it easy for individuals to securely share their vaccination status, while maintaining their privacy, with a growing network of local organizations as we look to safely reopen businesses and events,” Encarnacion said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy